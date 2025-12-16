Anutin reveals Suphajee still in talks, hasn't accepted PM candidacy yet

When asked about the government's efforts over the past two months, Anutin assured that the mechanisms in place were designed to make Thailand a better place, with no outstanding issues.

On the topic of Bangkok, Anutin expressed hope that the party would perform well in the capital, noting that they aimed to field candidates in all 33 districts. He also addressed speculation about the party’s potential to form the next government, saying that it was too early to discuss such matters as the election had not yet begun.

When asked about criticism that Bhumjaithai Party might be exploiting the Thailand-Cambodia border clash to gain political points through nationalism, Anutin chuckled softly and shook his head before responding:

“Don’t be so cynical. I would never stoop so low as to use the country’s sovereignty or the lives of our soldiers for votes or personal gain. Such thinking is wrong, and I firmly reject it.”

Regarding discussions between Deputy Prime Minister Borwornsak Uwanno and the EC about the election date, Anutin confirmed that everything had been submitted according to the constitutional timeline, and the EC would make the final decision.

"As a caretaker government, if the EC contacts us for support in ensuring the election proceeds smoothly and in accordance with the law, we will follow through," he said.

When asked if he was confident that Bhumjaithai would resolve the border issue entirely if elected, Anutin assured, “We are committed to ending the issue as soon as possible."

Anutin also responded to remarks by Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, former leader of the Future Forward Party, who suggested that border issues would not arise under Pita Limjaroenrat’s leadership. Anutin chuckled and said, “You can check the comments section yourself.”

Regarding his concerns about the upcoming election, Anutin acknowledged that his primary focus was the ongoing border situation and the recovery efforts in Hat Yai, which had been affected by recent flooding.

“Although the area is now safe and people are returning home, the business sector still needs to recover quickly,” he added.

Anutin also spoke about the first Cabinet meeting after the dissolution of the House, where he emphasised the importance of continuing government work without interruption.

Regarding the three candidates for prime minister announced by the Pheu Thai Party, Anutin congratulated them, noting his respect for each one, including Yodchanan Wongsawat, whom he described as highly capable.

When asked whether Bhumjaithai was opening its PM candidate too late compared to other parties, Anutin smiled and remarked, “I believe in the saying ‘slow and steady wins the race.’”

Finally, when asked about competition from other parties, including the younger generation, Anutin replied, “It’s hard to say who’s the most formidable; I’m wary of everyone.”