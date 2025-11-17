Democrat party launches ‘clear skies, no grey clouds’ campaign, alleges links to former deputy minister

At the Democrat Party headquarters, party spokesperson Pol Capt Pongsakorn Kwanmuang announced the launch of the party’s new political-integrity campaign, “Clear Skies, No Grey Clouds”, aimed at eliminating grey capital, influential criminal networks and scam syndicates. He said the campaign aligns with global efforts, particularly as the United States is drafting anti-scammer legislation and has identified a blacklist of 43 individuals.
If any of those 43 individuals are connected to Thailand, he said, authorities must act swiftly to ensure the country is not scrutinised internationally or labelled a money-laundering hub. He insisted that the campaign is not politically motivated, but launched in the public interest.
The spokesperson revealed that the Democrat Party’s working group has uncovered suspicious activities involving several figures, including Yim Leak, a Cambodian businessman, and Benjamin Mauerberger a businessman and lobbyist. The investigation also identified links to companies and financial institutions in Thailand and abroad, including B.I.C. Bank Cambodia and B.I.C. Bank Laos, which allegedly display irregular patterns.
Examples include companies with a very low registered capital acquiring much larger businesses and securing loans exceeding 600 million baht, as well as firms attempting to bypass Thai law by using foreign nominees to exceed the 49% foreign-ownership cap, and potential links to a major Thai energy company.
According to Pongsakorn, these networks may be linked to a former deputy minister. The party intends to conduct investigations using international standards, particularly regarding financial transactions, before submitting findings to relevant state agencies such as the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) for possible asset freezing and further action.
He added that some events suggest possible political connections, with individuals allegedly trying to acquire shares in a major Thai energy company. There may also be links to Thai-Cambodian tensions and financial losses suffered by the public.
The spokesperson said that once the Democrat Party completes its data compilation, the party leader will issue an official statement outlining demands and recommendations.
Responding to criticism that the Democrat Party has not addressed such issues in the past, Pongsakorn clarified that the party has pursued these matters since the days of the Thai Rak Thai government, though momentum may have slowed during political transitions. He emphasised that it remains the duty of political parties to scrutinise misconduct, especially given the Democrat Party’s ideological commitment to clean politics.
“If politics is corrupt, problems arise—as we’ve seen in grey deals or even international disputes,” he said, reiterating that the party will pursue this agenda for the country’s benefit. He added that more information will be disclosed soon to help the public understand these connections and to enable state agencies to act accordingly.