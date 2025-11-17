Democrat party launches ‘clear skies, no grey clouds’ campaign, alleges links to former deputy minister

At the Democrat Party headquarters, party spokesperson Pol Capt Pongsakorn Kwanmuang announced the launch of the party’s new political-integrity campaign, “Clear Skies, No Grey Clouds”, aimed at eliminating grey capital, influential criminal networks and scam syndicates. He said the campaign aligns with global efforts, particularly as the United States is drafting anti-scammer legislation and has identified a blacklist of 43 individuals.

If any of those 43 individuals are connected to Thailand, he said, authorities must act swiftly to ensure the country is not scrutinised internationally or labelled a money-laundering hub. He insisted that the campaign is not politically motivated, but launched in the public interest.

The spokesperson revealed that the Democrat Party’s working group has uncovered suspicious activities involving several figures, including Yim Leak, a Cambodian businessman, and Benjamin Mauerberger a businessman and lobbyist. The investigation also identified links to companies and financial institutions in Thailand and abroad, including B.I.C. Bank Cambodia and B.I.C. Bank Laos, which allegedly display irregular patterns.