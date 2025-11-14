Democrat Party sees over 300 MP hopefuls in first week of its new open recruitment campaign

The Democrat Party has announced that its new open recruitment campaign, “You can be a good MP too”, has drawn more than 300 applications nationwide in just the first seven days, spanning both constituency and party-list systems — a sign of growing interest in a more participatory, citizen-driven political landscape.

Party spokesperson Pol Captain Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said that in Bangkok alone, over 90 people have already put themselves forward to contest 33 constituencies, reflecting public confidence in the party’s renewed commitment to clean politics under its new executive board.

Within days of the campaign launch, the Democrat Party headquarters transformed into a hub for young people eager to engage in politics. Among them was Pakkhames Theerasillawet, 30, who applied to stand in Samut Sakhon Constituency 1. He also met Party Leader Abhisit Vejjajiva and Deputy Leader Mekhin Iamsa-ard during his visit.

Pakkhames, who studied internationally from secondary school in Guangzhou to an international bachelor’s degree at Bangkok University before continuing a master’s in public administration, unveiled his slogan “Restart Samut Sakhon”, aiming to channel the energy of the new generation into his hometown.