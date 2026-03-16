GULF Secures FinanceAsia Award 2025 for Landmark THB 7 Billion Green Loan for LEED Gold-Certified GSA Data Center 01

This prestigious accolade recognizes GULF’s success in securing a THB 7,295 million green loan for its GSA Data Center 01 (GSA01) project—marking Thailand’s first-ever data center financed through a limited-recourse project finance structure, which leverages the project’s own cash flow and assets as collateral, enabling effective management of financial risks.
The successful financing of GSA01 underscores the strong confidence financial institutions place in the project’s potential and GULF’s commitment to sustainable digital infrastructure development. This landmark deal was made possible through the collaboration of a syndicate of leading banks, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB), United Overseas Bank (UOB), Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC), Bangkok Bank (BBL), Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), KASIKORNBANK (KBANK), and Kiatnakin Phatra Bank (KKP).
The GSA01 project has achieved the prestigious LEED Gold certification under the U.S. Green Building Council’s ‘Building Design and Construction’ framework. As a globally recognized benchmark for green building, this rating highlights a design engineered to maximize energy efficiency and minimize environmental impact, all while maintaining the high-stability operations for hyperscale clients.
Furthermore, the project holds the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) from the British Standards Institution (BSI). This reinforces GULF’s commitment to international data governance standards, fostering trust among global partners as Thailand’s digital economy accelerates.
Located in Samut Prakan province, GSA01 has a total capacity of 25.6 megawatts and commenced commercial operations in Q2 2025. The facility is already near full occupancy. Designed to meet the demands of the future, the facility features advanced liquid cooling systems, optimized for high-density AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) workloads. This enhances thermal management efficiency, reduces energy consumption, and supports the deployment of next-generation servers requiring high power and rack density.
Concurrently, GULF is developing two additional data center projects in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC): GSA02, with a capacity of 38.1 megawatts, expected to launch commercially in Q1 2027, and GSA03, with a capacity of 150 megawatts, slated for commercial opening by the end of 2027.
Ms. Yupapin Wangviwat, Chief Financial Officer, GULF, stated, “GULF’s data centers are designed as ‘AI-Ready Infrastructure,’ purpose-built to support hyperscale providers and AI cloud ecosystems. By integrating high-density power distribution, modular scalability, and advanced cooling systems, we are able to optimize Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). This infrastructure is vital for both the public and private sectors as they navigate digital transformation; it reinforces the nation’s digital backbone and is a critical driver for Thailand’s long-term technological and AI ambitions.”