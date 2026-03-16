GULF Secures FinanceAsia Award 2025 for Landmark THB 7 Billion Green Loan for LEED Gold-Certified GSA Data Center 01

This prestigious accolade recognizes GULF’s success in securing a THB 7,295 million green loan for its GSA Data Center 01 (GSA01) project—marking Thailand’s first-ever data center financed through a limited-recourse project finance structure, which leverages the project’s own cash flow and assets as collateral, enabling effective management of financial risks.

The successful financing of GSA01 underscores the strong confidence financial institutions place in the project’s potential and GULF’s commitment to sustainable digital infrastructure development. This landmark deal was made possible through the collaboration of a syndicate of leading banks, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB), United Overseas Bank (UOB), Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC), Bangkok Bank (BBL), Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), KASIKORNBANK (KBANK), and Kiatnakin Phatra Bank (KKP).

The GSA01 project has achieved the prestigious LEED Gold certification under the U.S. Green Building Council’s ‘Building Design and Construction’ framework. As a globally recognized benchmark for green building, this rating highlights a design engineered to maximize energy efficiency and minimize environmental impact, all while maintaining the high-stability operations for hyperscale clients.

Furthermore, the project holds the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) from the British Standards Institution (BSI). This reinforces GULF’s commitment to international data governance standards, fostering trust among global partners as Thailand’s digital economy accelerates.