Tokyo elementary school sisters discover rare cicada fossil

The Middle Pleistocene fossil was found by Maho Shinomiya, 11, a sixth-grader, and her sister, Yuno, 8, a third-grader, both from the city of Higashikurume. They share a love of fossils.

Maho became interested in fossils after seeing specimens collected by her mother, Chika, and being surprised to learn that living creatures can turn into stone.



In June last year, Chika ordered a rock for study and as a souvenir from the Konoha Fossils Museum in the city of Nasushiobara, Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, known for its rich fossil deposits.