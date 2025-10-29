Democrat Party boosts economic focus ahead of elections

The Party is actively engaging economic experts. Recently, a seminar titled “What Does Thailand Need from Political Parties?” was held, featuring Banyong Pongpanich, Chairman of KKP Group, Jareporn Jarukornsakul, Chairwoman and CEO of WHA Corporation, and Suvit Maesincee, former Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation. The seminar focused on the country’s structural issues in economics, politics, and society, offering recommendations on what political parties should urgently address to lead Thailand out of its economic downturn.

Adding to the scrutiny, Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, spokesperson for the Democrat Party, echoed Abhisit’s remarks on the “Let's Go Halves+” scheme, which launched on October 29, 2025. While the remarks initially seemed supportive, upon closer inspection, it appears to be more of a subtle criticism directed at the Bhumjaithai Party, the leading coalition partner, suggesting the scheme lacks long-term structural reforms.

Abhisit emphasised that while short-term assistance programs like “Let's Go Halves+” can be beneficial in alleviating immediate hardships, without substantial, structural economic reforms, Thailand will struggle to achieve sustainable long-term growth.

Looking forward, attention will be on the “blueprint for the economy” that the Party is expected to release in the near future to enhance its political appeal. Key areas will likely include digital economy development, creating new opportunities for trade and services, and promoting international trade to help Thai businesses tap into global markets.

As the Party tries to present itself as a “new Sky” party under the old roof, the critical issue will remain the economic policies. These will likely play a decisive role in shaping the political equation in the next election cycle, as the party aims to reverse its downward trend and reposition itself as a central political force in Thailand.