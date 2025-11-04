Chalermchai Srion leaves Democrat Party, joins Thammanat’s party with allies

Chalermchai Srion, former leader of the Democrat Party and former Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, officially resigned from his membership with the party and submitted his resignation to the Election Commission.

This resignation marks the end of over three decades of political service for Chalermchai, who began his career as a Member of Parliament for Prachuap Khiri Khan and later became the party's Secretary-General and the 9th leader of the Democrat Party from 2019 to 2023. Known for his role in unifying the party and managing internal conflicts, Chalermchai was a key figure in maintaining party solidarity during times of crisis.

Following his resignation, Chalermchai is set to lead a group of fellow lawmakers, known as the "Chalermchai Group," to join Kla Tham Party, led by Thammanat Prompao, the party’s senior advisor. Both parties have already discussed and agreed to form a political partnership with the goal of expanding Kla Tham Party from a medium-sized party to a major political force. Their initial target is to secure at least 20 seats in the next election.