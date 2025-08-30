Kla Tham Party Throws Support Behind Bhumjaithai's Anutin for PM

The Kla Tham Party has officially announced its support for Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul to become Thailand's 32nd prime minister, citing the urgent need to end the country's political vacuum.

In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, the party said its executive committee and Members of Parliament (MPs) had unanimously voted to back Anutin.

The decision comes after the Constitutional Court's majority ruling on Thursday removed former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office, dissolving the cabinet.

"The current situation in Thailand requires an executive branch to urgently drive and solve the country's problems in all areas," the statement read, adding that there was no more time for delay.

The Kla Tham Party revealed it had set two key conditions for its support, both of which were accepted by the Bhumjaithai Party.

Firstly, Kla Tham reaffirmed its allegiance to the nation's core institutions—the monarchy, religion, and the state—stipulating that any future legal amendments must not affect the monarchy, which it considers "the heart of the Thai people."

Secondly, the party demanded that the new government prioritise improving the lives of Thailand's more than 30 million farmers by protecting their interests above those of capitalist groups.

The statement concluded that the decision was based on the "best interests of the people and the nation," and that the party would not allow the political crisis to leave the country without a clear direction.