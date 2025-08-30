Anutin pledges to form government, ready to be PM since 2019 and reset country in 4 months

On August 29, Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, alongside Santi Promphat, deputy leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin, former Democrat Party deputy leader Niphon Bunyamanee, and Sakda Wichiansilp, Bhumjaithai MP for Kanchanaburi, held a press conference following discussions with political party leaders to seek support for forming a new government.

Anutin said that all members of the House of Representatives had gathered to demonstrate their readiness to jointly form the next government, aiming to resolve the country’s problems promptly and ensure the continued progress of Thailand without disruption.

He noted that, having been informed of the conditions outlined by the People’s Party for public transparency, the support from the People’s Party is intended to prevent any administrative vacuum.

“Many problems arise, sometimes over minor matters, which previous groups may not have been able to resolve,” Anutin said. “But under our leadership, we can address them. We care for the nation and are committed to restoring peace and stability to our country.”

Anutin added that he is confident that a government can be formed under the agreed conditions, including matters concerning referendums, constitutional amendments, and relations with neighbouring countries.

“We will return power to the people within four months of our policy announcement by dissolving the House of Representatives, allowing citizens to reset the country and decide on its future leadership,” he said.