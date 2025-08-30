Anutin pledges to form government, ready to be PM since 2019 and reset country in 4 months

On August 29, Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, alongside Santi Promphat, deputy leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin, former Democrat Party deputy leader Niphon Bunyamanee, and Sakda Wichiansilp, Bhumjaithai MP for Kanchanaburi, held a press conference following discussions with political party leaders to seek support for forming a new government.
Anutin said that all members of the House of Representatives had gathered to demonstrate their readiness to jointly form the next government, aiming to resolve the country’s problems promptly and ensure the continued progress of Thailand without disruption.
He noted that, having been informed of the conditions outlined by the People’s Party for public transparency, the support from the People’s Party is intended to prevent any administrative vacuum.
“Many problems arise, sometimes over minor matters, which previous groups may not have been able to resolve,” Anutin said. “But under our leadership, we can address them. We care for the nation and are committed to restoring peace and stability to our country.”
Anutin added that he is confident that a government can be formed under the agreed conditions, including matters concerning referendums, constitutional amendments, and relations with neighbouring countries.
“We will return power to the people within four months of our policy announcement by dissolving the House of Representatives, allowing citizens to reset the country and decide on its future leadership,” he said.
When asked if discussions with the People’s Party had confirmed sufficient support, Anutin said that in principle, all proposals from the People’s Party had been accepted and aligned with the terms of reference. He added that gathering support is now the responsibility of all parties, and there is no disagreement from the People’s Party.
Regarding concerns that dissolving the House within four months might be too soon, Anutin said: “There is no such thing as too soon or too late. We have the experience, ability, and sincere intention to urgently address issues and ease the worries of our citizens.”
When pressed on how many MPs’ support has been secured, Anutin responded: “Let’s count later. We are here to serve the country and already have sufficient support to form a government as quickly as possible.”
Anutin emphasised that he has been ready to serve as prime minister as Bhumjaithai Party leader and sole candidate since 2019, with the goal of working for the nation and the people’s welfare and development.
When asked about the status of the caretaker prime minister and the possibility of dissolving the House, Anutin said he would not overstep but noted that the term of Paetongtarn as prime minister has ended according to the Constitutional Court’s ruling. “Now is the time to focus on rebuilding and developing the country,” he added.
Suchart said that the group of 16 (from the United Thai Nation Party) exercised their parliamentary privileges with the nation’s interests in mind. Regarding the group led by Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, who heads the United Thai Nation Party, and their announcement of support for the Pheu Thai Party, he emphasised that each person has one vote. “We are 16 in total, and we collectively reached this decision together.”
Meanwhile, Santi said that this cooperation is for the sake of the country. “At a time when the global and domestic economy is struggling, and the people are facing hardship, if we do not unite as one to look after the nation and its development, nothing will move forward. That is why we see Anutin as suitable, and we have joined hands together.”
Sakda added that he wants to see Thailand move forward. He and roughly ten other members therefore felt it appropriate to support Anutin as prime minister. “This is my privilege. I represent rural constituencies and see the hardships faced by the people. I am confident that Anutin is the most suitable choice.”