Thai Political Deadlock Broken as Bhumjaithai Seals Deal with People's Party

Thailand's political landscape shifted dramatically today after the Bhumjaithai Party announced it has agreed to a deal with the main opposition People's Party to form a new government.

The agreement is a pragmatic solution to the ongoing political crisis and could pave the way for a snap general election.

In a statement released on Friday evening, Bhumjaithai confirmed its executive committee had authorised party leader Anutin Charnvirakul to assemble a new coalition with the support of the People's Party, which holds the largest number of seats in the House of Representatives.

The statement acknowledged that by political convention, the People's Party should be the one to lead a new government.

However, it noted that due to legal limitations, the party cannot nominate one of its members for the prime minister position.

As a result, Bhumjaithai has stepped in to fill the vacuum, accepting the People's Party's demands in a signed agreement.

The new government, once formed, is described as a short-term administration tasked with addressing pressing national security, economic, and social issues.