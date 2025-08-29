Thai Political Deadlock Broken as Bhumjaithai Seals Deal with People's Party

Thailand's political landscape shifted dramatically today after the Bhumjaithai Party announced it has agreed to a deal with the main opposition People's Party to form a new government.
The agreement is a pragmatic solution to the ongoing political crisis and could pave the way for a snap general election.
In a statement released on Friday evening, Bhumjaithai confirmed its executive committee had authorised party leader Anutin Charnvirakul to assemble a new coalition with the support of the People's Party, which holds the largest number of seats in the House of Representatives.
The statement acknowledged that by political convention, the People's Party should be the one to lead a new government.
However, it noted that due to legal limitations, the party cannot nominate one of its members for the prime minister position.
As a result, Bhumjaithai has stepped in to fill the vacuum, accepting the People's Party's demands in a signed agreement.
The new government, once formed, is described as a short-term administration tasked with addressing pressing national security, economic, and social issues.
The core of the deal is a clear commitment to constitutional reform and a return to the ballot box. Bhumjaithai has agreed to the following three conditions:
The new prime minister must dissolve the House of Representatives within four months of delivering the policy statement to parliament.
The new cabinet must hold a referendum on amending the 2017 constitution to allow for a new charter to be drafted by a directly elected Constituent Assembly.
The People's Party will remain in opposition and not accept any ministerial positions, vowing to fully scrutinise the new government's actions.
The announcement came after Anutin met with People's Party leader Natthapong Ruangpanyawut and his delegation at the party’s headquarters.
Speaking to reporters afterwards, Anutin confirmed that all conditions had been accepted without any doubt.
He stated that he would now consult with other parties to secure the necessary support to form the new government.
The political manoeuvre was not without public scrutiny, as protesters gathered outside the People's Party headquarters shouting slogans.
They called for the new government to follow through on its promises to dissolve parliament and deliver a new constitution, holding the politicians accountable for their word.