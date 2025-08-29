Bhumjaithai Party Reportedly Forms New Government with People's Party

Following the Constitutional Court’s ruling that removed Prime Minister Paetongtharn Shinawatra from office on Friday, a new political formula has reportedly emerged for forming a government.

According to sources, the Bhumjaithai Party is actively working to secure enough support to nominate its leader, Anutin Charnvirakul, for prime minister.

The new coalition is expected to be formed in partnership with the main opposition party, the People's Party (PP).

While the PP would support Anutin in the prime ministerial vote, it would not accept any ministerial positions in the new cabinet.

This coalition deal is contingent on a clear "Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)" with the People's Party.

The MOU would stipulate that the new prime minister must dissolve parliament and hold a new general election within a specific timeframe while simultaneously pushing for constitutional amendments.

The combined votes of the prospective coalition are estimated to be 239. The opposition parties currently supporting the new government are believed to be the People's Party with 143 seats, Bhumjaithai with 69 seats, Palang Pracharath with 20 seats, Thai Sang Thai with 6 seats, and the Fair Party with 1 seat.

To secure a simple majority and vote for a new prime minister, the coalition needs 247 votes, meaning it currently requires an additional eight seats to succeed.