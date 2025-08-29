Paetongtarn Shinawatra accepts court ruling, vows to serve country despite stepping down

On August 29, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, former Prime Minister and Minister of Culture, made a statement following the Constitutional Court’s ruling that she must step down from office for violating serious ethical standards in connection with a conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. The ruling, effective retroactively from July 1, 2025, also led to the dismissal of the entire Cabinet.
Paetongtarn stated that, out of respect for the judicial process, she accepts the court’s decision. “As a Thai citizen, I affirm my sincerity and genuine intention to act for the country. Nothing in that conversation was for personal gain,” she said.
She emphasised her commitment to the lives of citizens, both military and civilian, noting that the conversation occurred before any violent events and was intended to communicate responsibly. “My priority has always been to safeguard lives. That remains my guiding principle,” she added.
Paetongtarn acknowledged that the ruling represents another sudden political change, urging all sides—government, opposition, and citizens—to unite in restoring stability. “We must work together to ensure such abrupt changes do not happen again,” she said.
Expressing gratitude to the Thai public for the opportunity to serve for nearly a year, she said she is proud of her work and the chance to contribute to Thailand’s development. “I believe the government will continue to create opportunities for the people. A strong nation is one where citizens can live well, freely, and securely. As a Thai, I love my country, my religion, and the monarchy with all my heart,” she added.
Paetongtarn also thanked her Cabinet colleagues for their support and guidance, noting that their collaboration taught her both strengths and weaknesses and helped improve her service to the nation. She pledged to continue supporting the government and the country, offering encouragement and remaining a positive force for Thailand moving forward.