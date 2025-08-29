Paetongtarn Shinawatra accepts court ruling, vows to serve country despite stepping down

On August 29, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, former Prime Minister and Minister of Culture, made a statement following the Constitutional Court’s ruling that she must step down from office for violating serious ethical standards in connection with a conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. The ruling, effective retroactively from July 1, 2025, also led to the dismissal of the entire Cabinet.

Paetongtarn stated that, out of respect for the judicial process, she accepts the court’s decision. “As a Thai citizen, I affirm my sincerity and genuine intention to act for the country. Nothing in that conversation was for personal gain,” she said.

She emphasised her commitment to the lives of citizens, both military and civilian, noting that the conversation occurred before any violent events and was intended to communicate responsibly. “My priority has always been to safeguard lives. That remains my guiding principle,” she added.