Business leaders monitor Paetongtarn case, eyeing two scenarios

The Constitutional Court is set to rule on the case involving an audio clip of a conversation between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who also serves as Culture Minister, and Hun Sen, former Prime Minister of Cambodia. The court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on August 29, 2025.

Poj Aramwattananont, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, said he is not concerned about the outcome of the ruling or whether the Prime Minister will remain in office.

He emphasised that the country is facing challenges and called for a leader with knowledge and recognised competence both domestically and internationally to restore business confidence and ensure efficient governance. The private sector wants to see a professional Cabinet managing the country.

“Whatever the verdict may be, it should be reasonable and acceptable to society, avoiding further turmoil. Politics should follow proper procedures, with a Prime Minister and Cabinet recognised internationally and committed to driving the country forward swiftly,” Poj said.