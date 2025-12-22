National Housing Authority Unveils Eight-Point Roadmap for 2026

NHA to deliver over 13,000 "Housing for All" units, prioritising eco-friendly designs, urban renewal in Din Daeng, and sustainable community growth.
The National Housing Authority (NHA) has announced an ambitious strategic plan for 2026, centring on eight "urgent missions" designed to bridge the housing gap for all segments of Thai society.
The "Housing for All" initiative aims to deliver more than 13,000 new units through a variety of purchase, hire-purchase, and rental schemes.
According to the NHA, the 2026 roadmap is built upon the dual principles of Universal Design (UD)—ensuring accessibility for the elderly and disabled—and Eco-Friendly development, following "Eco-Village" standards.
Expanding Ownership and Rental Access
A core component of the mission is the delivery of 5,530 units specifically for sale or hire-purchase, targeted at those seeking permanent home ownership.
Simultaneously, the NHA is scaling up its rental operations to support those currently priced out of the private market.
The authority expects to manage more than 60,600 rental units across both individual and wholesale lease models.
The NHA statement stated that the plan is about creating opportunities for those who cannot yet access standard market-rate housing. Its goal is to ensure that quality of life is not determined by income.
Urban Renewal and Smart Communities
The 2026 plan also places heavy emphasis on the long-term regeneration of the Din Daeng district.
The project will see the construction of Plot A (635 units) and Plot D1 (612 units), transforming the historic area into a modern urban habitat suitable for multi-generational living.
Furthermore, the NHA is rolling out its Smart Sustainable Community (SSC) programme across 35 communities.
This initiative evaluates community strength across four key metrics:
Participation: Resident involvement in local governance.
Economy: Supporting local livelihoods and financial resilience.
Environment: Managing waste and green spaces.
Health: Ensuring access to wellness and medical support.
The NHA has set a benchmark for success, aiming for a "Community Happiness" rating of at least 75 per cent in four of its pilot communities.
Asset Optimisation
To fund these social objectives, the NHA is also focusing on its commercial arm.
By managing land and assets currently awaiting development, the authority aims to generate 866 million baht in revenue.
This capital will be reinvested into construction management to ensure that ongoing projects—totalling 1,100 units—are completed on schedule and delivered to citizens without delay.
Through these combined efforts, the NHA seeks to move beyond being a mere provider of bricks and mortar, positioning itself instead as a catalyst for a genuine improvement in the national standard of living.