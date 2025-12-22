National Housing Authority Unveils Eight-Point Roadmap for 2026

NHA to deliver over 13,000 "Housing for All" units, prioritising eco-friendly designs, urban renewal in Din Daeng, and sustainable community growth.



The National Housing Authority (NHA) has announced an ambitious strategic plan for 2026, centring on eight "urgent missions" designed to bridge the housing gap for all segments of Thai society.

The "Housing for All" initiative aims to deliver more than 13,000 new units through a variety of purchase, hire-purchase, and rental schemes.

According to the NHA, the 2026 roadmap is built upon the dual principles of Universal Design (UD)—ensuring accessibility for the elderly and disabled—and Eco-Friendly development, following "Eco-Village" standards.

Expanding Ownership and Rental Access

A core component of the mission is the delivery of 5,530 units specifically for sale or hire-purchase, targeted at those seeking permanent home ownership.

Simultaneously, the NHA is scaling up its rental operations to support those currently priced out of the private market.

The authority expects to manage more than 60,600 rental units across both individual and wholesale lease models.

The NHA statement stated that the plan is about creating opportunities for those who cannot yet access standard market-rate housing. Its goal is to ensure that quality of life is not determined by income.