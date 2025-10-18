Government sets 1.2 trillion baht new borrowing under FY2026 debt plan

A Government House source revealed that the Cabinet recently approved the Public Debt Management Plan for Fiscal Year 2026, as proposed by the Public Debt Policy and Supervision Committee.

The Cabinet acknowledged the framework for formulating the plan, which is based on the government’s continued use of fiscal policy to revive and stimulate the economy through borrowing to support infrastructure investment by both the government and state enterprises, ensuring project continuity. Borrowing will also be used to enhance liquidity for state enterprises and other public agencies.

In preparing the plan, the committee took into account the Bank of Thailand’s monetary policy and domestic financial market liquidity to accommodate the borrowing needs for FY2026. It also defined a Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy (MTDS) for FY2026–2030, aligning with rising borrowing requirements and heightened market volatility.

The strategy aims to maintain public debt within appropriate cost and risk parameters, in compliance with relevant laws and regulations, including the 2018 State Fiscal and Financial Discipline Act.

The FY2026 plan comprises new borrowing totalling 1.207 trillion baht, management of existing debt amounting to 1.877 trillion baht, and debt repayments worth 503.06 billion baht.

The new borrowing plan includes 1.116 trillion baht in new government borrowing. Of this amount, 951.42 billion baht will be borrowed directly by the government, comprising: