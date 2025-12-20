Army's message to Cambodia: Will continue operations until 3 conditions met

Additionally, the Air Force targeted the Ojik Bridge in Udon Mechai, which connects Cambodian forces to their rear lines near Phanom Dong Rak, Surin province, and Prasat Ta Kwai. This strike was intended to disrupt Cambodia's ability to transport troops and supplies, limiting their combat capacity and improving Thailand's operational effectiveness. The bridge was struck with precision bombs on December 19, making it more difficult for Cambodia to move military resources. However, Cambodian civilians can still use the bridge for pedestrian and motorcycle traffic.

"This strike is considered successful. If Cambodia attempts to use the bridge for resupply, we will strike it again," Air Marshal Chakkrit stated.

"We have already warned them to cease sending supplies to the front lines." He added that the operation serves to pressure and send a message to Cambodia's elite that the Thai military will not stop and will continue military operations until Cambodia agrees to the three conditions laid out by the Thai government for a ceasefire and future peace talks.