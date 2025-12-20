F-16 Strikes Thomoda Casino, Destroys Artillery Base; Scammers Flee

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2025

Thai F-16s strike Thomoda Casino in Cambodia in an operation to ensure border security, destroying a 122mm artillery base. Scammers spotted fleeing the area.

On December 20, 2025, the Thai military continued its border operations under "Trat Prap Porapak," (Trat Suppresses Foes) targeting a Cambodian military base at the Thomoda Casino in Veal Veng, Cambodia. Thai F-16 fighter jets bombed the casino, causing severe damage after it was found to be housing a 122mm artillery base and violating Thailand's territorial boundaries.

The operation, conducted by the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defense Command (CTBDC) alongside the Thai Air Force, resulted in the destruction of the base. Following the attack, a group of scammers was seen fleeing the area, abandoning their equipment.

This operation is part of ongoing efforts to secure Thailand’s borders and maintain national security, with continuous surveillance in the region.

