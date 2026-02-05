Temperatures climb 1–2°C across Thailand, while monsoon rain lingers in South

The Thai Meteorological Department's weather forecast for Thursday (February 5).
The cool air mass affecting Thailand is weakening, leading to a rise of 1–2 °C across the country.
Bangkok and vicinity will see light morning fog, while the northeast monsoon continues to affect the South.
The high-pressure system or cool air mass covering upper Thailand is weakening.
As a result, temperatures in upper Thailand will rise, with fog in the morning.
However, the North and Northeast will still be cool to cold, while the Central and East will be cool in the morning.
People are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions, and to exercise caution when travelling in foggy areas.
In the South, isolated showers remain possible due to a moderate northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.
Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand are moderate, at around 2 metres, and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
In the upper Gulf of Thailand and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea, waves are 1–2 metres.
Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution.
Bangkok and vicinity
Northern Region
Northeastern Region
Central Region
Eastern Region
Southern Region (East Coast)
Southern Region (West Coast)