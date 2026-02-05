Temperatures climb 1–2°C across Thailand, while monsoon rain lingers in South

Weather in the next 24 hours

The high-pressure system or cool air mass covering upper Thailand is weakening.

As a result, temperatures in upper Thailand will rise, with fog in the morning.

However, the North and Northeast will still be cool to cold, while the Central and East will be cool in the morning.

People are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions, and to exercise caution when travelling in foggy areas.

In the South, isolated showers remain possible due to a moderate northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand are moderate, at around 2 metres, and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

In the upper Gulf of Thailand and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea, waves are 1–2 metres.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution.