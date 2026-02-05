Temperatures climb 1–2°C across Thailand, while monsoon rain lingers in South

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 05, 2026

Cool air mass is weakening, bringing warmer conditions and morning fog in several areas, while northeast monsoon continues to generate isolated showers and moderate seas in Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea.

  • A weakening cool air mass is causing temperatures across Thailand to rise by 1–2°C, with morning fog expected in many regions.
  • The northeast monsoon continues to affect Southern Thailand, bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms to the area.
  • Despite the temperature increase, the North and Northeast will remain cool to cold, while the monsoon in the South is generating sea waves of up to 2 meters, prompting a caution for mariners.

The Thai Meteorological Department's weather forecast for Thursday (February 5).

The cool air mass affecting Thailand is weakening, leading to a rise of 1–2 °C across the country.

Bangkok and vicinity will see light morning fog, while the northeast monsoon continues to affect the South.

Weather in the next 24 hours

The high-pressure system or cool air mass covering upper Thailand is weakening.

As a result, temperatures in upper Thailand will rise, with fog in the morning.

However, the North and Northeast will still be cool to cold, while the Central and East will be cool in the morning.

People are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions, and to exercise caution when travelling in foggy areas.

In the South, isolated showers remain possible due to a moderate northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand are moderate, at around 2 metres, and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

In the upper Gulf of Thailand and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea, waves are 1–2 metres.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution.

Forecast for Thailand from 6am Thursday (February 5) to 6am Friday (February 6)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Light morning fog, with temperatures rising by 1–2°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 22–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–35°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Northern Region

  • Cool to cold with morning fog, with thick fog in some areas.
  • Minimum temperature: 15–19°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–35°C
  • On mountaintops: cold to very cold, with frost in some places.
  • Minimum temperature: 5–10°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Northeastern Region

  • Cool to cold with light morning fog, with temperatures rising by 1–2°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 14–21°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
  • On mountaintops: cold.
  • Minimum temperature: 10–12°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Central Region

  • Cool with light morning fog, with temperatures rising by 1–2°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 20–22°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–35°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Eastern Region

  • Cool with morning fog, with temperatures rising by 1–2°C.
  • Minimum temperature: 21–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–35°C
  • Easterly winds: 15–35 km/h
  • Sea waves: around 1 metre; offshore waves over 1 metre

Southern Region (East Coast)

  • Cool in the morning with thunderstorms over 10% of the area, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla.
  • Minimum temperature: 22–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–33°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: easterly winds 15–35 km/h; sea waves 1–2 metres, around 2 metres in thunderstorm areas
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: easterly winds 20–35 km/h; sea waves around 2 metres, over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas

Southern Region (West Coast)

  • Cool in the morning with thunderstorms over 10% of the area, mainly in Ranong and Phang Nga.
  • Minimum temperature: 22–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–35°C
  • Easterly winds: 15–35 km/h
  • Sea waves: around 1 metre; offshore waves 1–2 metres
