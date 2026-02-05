Election 2026 debt pledges under scrutiny as TDRI warns of weaker financial discipline

Kla Tham Party

Kla Tham is proposing farmer debt measures worth 60-90 billion baht, funded by restructuring existing debt-relief budgets and using state banks, alongside the creation of a central cooperative mechanism to address debt. The party also proposes:

A teacher debt solution worth 15 billion baht.

A “Banking for Thais” programme offering low-interest loans worth 7.5 billion baht per year, aimed at more sustainable debt resolution.

Democrat Party

The Democrat Party is focusing on improving access to formal credit for small borrowers by using credit scoring to assess repayment behaviour, rather than requiring collateral—aiming to expand access to regulated loans.

For farmer debt, it proposes purchasing and managing debt instead of a blanket moratorium, using 20-80 billion baht via the Farmer Rehabilitation and Development Fund, alongside a targeted three-year debt pause for vulnerable groups unable to service interest payments.

Other parties’ ideas

United Thai Nation Party: “Credit bureau pays, clears, erases the record” — amend the law so debtors regain credit status immediately upon settling debts, and change credit-card interest calculations to apply to the remaining balance rather than the principal.

TDRI warns of “bad incentives”

Somchai Jitsuchon, research director for inclusive development at the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), said many debt policies raise concerns about what economists call incentives. Effective debt solutions, he argued, should discourage excessive borrowing behaviour.

However, he warned that several proposals are “too generous” in reducing debts, which could weaken incentives to repay. Borrowers may come to believe debt is not a serious problem because the government will eventually step in to clear it—making solutions unsustainable and harming financial discipline and repayment behaviour.

“Although tackling debt is a major and urgent issue for Thailand’s economy, what we must be extremely careful about is choosing the right approach,” Somchai said.

He cited research by the Puey Ungphakorn Institute for Economic Research, which reviewed more than 13 farmer debt relief and moratorium programmes over the past 10-20 years. One striking finding, he said, was that farmers who joined multiple schemes ended up more indebted, not less.

Somchai suggested expanding measures already shown to work, such as NPL management models (AMC-style approaches) and the Bank of Thailand’s long-running “Debt Clinic” programme.

He stressed that the most important element is designing policies that change behaviour, attitudes, and improve financial literacy, rather than focusing only on debt write-offs—so debt problems can be addressed sustainably.