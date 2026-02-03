TDRI questions Pheu Thai ‘nine new millionaires’ policy filing

The Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) said its analysis of campaign policies from five major political parties found proposed annual spending of roughly 150–740 billion baht, with the average still not exceeding Thailand’s five-year average annual investment budget (about 760 billion baht).

TDRI said the party proposing the highest spending was the People’s Party, followed by the Democrat Party, the Kla Tham Party, Pheu Thai, and Bhumjaithai, respectively. In terms of funding, TDRI said most parties relied on routine budget management, tax reform and cutting unnecessary spending.

However, the researchers cautioned that actual costs could be higher than parties estimate due to implementation complexity and the likelihood of coalition governments, which may combine and push multiple parties’ policies at once.

Party-by-party highlights and concerns

People’s Party: TDRI said the party’s platform focuses on building a welfare state, with average spending estimated at 740 billion baht a year, emphasising welfare and infrastructure to improve quality of life. TDRI noted that policies such as raising elderly allowances and large quality-of-life projects could carry long-term fiscal burdens, and suggested some programmes may be under-costed.