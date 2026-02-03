China executes four Bay family members over Myanmar scam ring

The announcement was made on Monday through the Supreme People's Court's official WeChat account. The executions were carried out by the Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court, where the criminals were sentenced to death for multiple offenses, including intentional homicide, intentional injury, and fraud.

Before the executions, the offenders were given the right to meet their family members in line with the law, the top court said.

In the original ruling made by the Shenzhen court in November, five individuals were given the death penalty. After that, one of them, Bay Saw Chain, died from an illness, and four others appealed to a higher court.