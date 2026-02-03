China executes four Bay family members over Myanmar scam ring

The announcement was made on Monday through the Supreme People's Court's official WeChat account. The executions were carried out by the Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court, where the criminals were sentenced to death for multiple offenses, including intentional homicide, intentional injury, and fraud.
Before the executions, the offenders were given the right to meet their family members in line with the law, the top court said.
In the original ruling made by the Shenzhen court in November, five individuals were given the death penalty. After that, one of them, Bay Saw Chain, died from an illness, and four others appealed to a higher court.
In December, the Guangdong High People's Court rejected their appeals and upheld the original ruling.
In China, a death sentence made by a lower court must be submitted to the top court for review. The sentence can only be conducted after it is approved by the top court.
According to a statement released by the top court, the criminal group led by Bay Yin Chin established several compounds in Kokang, northern Myanmar, through self-construction and joint development, attracting and recruiting multiple financiers to settle in and providing them with armed protection.
Together with these sponsors, the gang engaged in various criminal activities, including telecom fraud, running casinos, intentional homicide, intentional injury, kidnapping, extortion, and organizing and forcing prostitution, the statement noted.
The funds involved in gambling and fraud amounted to over 29 billion yuan ($4.1 billion), resulting in the deaths of six Chinese citizens and injuries to several others, it said.
Bay Yin Chin was also discovered to have colluded with others to smuggle and manufacture approximately 11 metric tons of methamphetamine, it added.
The top court determined that the nature of the crimes committed by the four ringleaders was particularly egregious, with exceptionally severe circumstances and consequences, saying that their offenses were deemed extremely serious, warranting strict punishment in line with the law.
The top court said that the original ruling should be supported because the facts were clear, the evidence was sufficient, the convictions were accurate, the sentencing was appropriate, and the legal procedures were properly followed, leading to the approval of their death sentences.
China Daily
Asia News Network