China executes 11 members of notorious Ming scam clan

China has executed 11 members of the Ming family, who were heavily involved in fraudulent activities along Myanmar's southeastern border. According to a BBC report based on local Chinese media, these executions took place after the family was convicted of a wide range of crimes, including murder, kidnapping, fraud and running illegal gambling operations.

The Ming family was one of several criminal clans operating in Lawkai, a region that transformed from a small, poor town to a hotspot for casinos and sex work. The family’s fraudulent empire collapsed in 2023, when they were arrested and sent back to China by ethnic armed groups that had taken control of Lawkai, during clashes with the Myanmar army.

Executions send strong signal to scammers

The executions have sent a clear warning to others considering similar fraud schemes, and Chinese authorities have also released confessions from some of the arrested individuals as part of a state documentary. This documentary emphasises China’s commitment to eliminating scam networks.

These scams were often conducted online, and the victims — many of whom were Chinese nationals — lost billions of dollars in fraudulent schemes, many of them targeted by trafficked workers forced to participate in scams. According to the United Nations, hundreds of thousands of people were trafficked for these scams in Myanmar and other Southeast Asian countries.