Netherlands Embassy puts prime 20-rai plot up for diverse development

Embassy land in Thailand that has been held for many decades is often made up of large plots in prime locations. In the past, these sites may have been outside the city or away from central districts, but over time urban expansion and the development of infrastructure have transformed their potential.

As Bangkok has grown, the city’s inner areas have changed significantly. CBD and commercial districts have shifted and expanded, and many embassy sites in Bangkok have consequently become large landholdings located within the CBD or in the inner city.

The way embassies conduct transactions and handle documentation has also changed. Embassies no longer need large land plots or the same volume of staff as in the past. As a result, many have decided to sell, reduce the size of their premises, or move into office buildings instead of occupying extensive standalone compounds.

Embassy personnel also no longer need to live on embassy grounds. Over the past several years, a number of embassy sites have already been sold.