How former embassy sites helped reshape Bangkok’s prime property market

Embassy land in Thailand has become a prime target for investors, not only because many plots are located in high-potential central business districts, but also because they carry a historical legacy for future generations to remember.

In recent years, several embassy land sales in Thailand have significantly boosted the value of surrounding areas.

Surachet Kongcheep, head of research and consultancy at Cushman & Wakefield Thailand, said that looking back at embassy sites that have already been sold and redeveloped into major projects in the city centre, the trend began in 2007.