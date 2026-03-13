The 150 Billion Baht Time Bomb: Thailand’s Condo Sector Braces for Liquidity Crunch

As 147bn baht in condos hit the market alongside massive bond expiries, industry experts warn of a ‘domino effect’ threatening the wider Thai economy.

The Thai real estate sector is currently walking a precarious tightrope, balanced between its enduring appeal to foreign investors and a mounting liquidity crisis simmering beneath the surface.

With nearly 150 billion baht worth of condominium projects slated for completion this year—coinciding with a massive wave of maturing corporate bonds—the industry is facing a potential "iceberg" moment that could trigger a systemic economic collapse.

Speaking to Krungthep Turakij’s Busakorn Phusae, Prasert Taedullayasatit, president of the Thai Condominium Association, painted a sobering picture of an industry in "survival mode."

Since 2017, the market has struggled against global economic headwinds and fragile domestic purchasing power, relying heavily on foreign buyers to stay afloat. Currently, international investors account for roughly 25% of national condo transfers and 20% within Bangkok.

The Anatomy of a Crisis

The "time bomb" is set for 2026. Approximately 147 billion baht in newly completed condominium units are scheduled for ownership transfer this year. This figure represents more than just property value; it is the lifeblood of developer cash flow.

