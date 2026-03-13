Royal opening of parliament set for March 14 ahead of Speaker election

The first mission of MPs: taking the oath and electing the head of the legislature

After the royal ceremony is completed, on March 15, 2026 at 9am, the House of Representatives will have an important first meeting. It will begin with all MPs taking the oath before the chamber that they will perform their duties honestly for the benefit of the country and the people, before proceeding to the election of the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Deputy Speaker(s), positions considered highly important in controlling the direction of legislation.

“The House will consider and resolve how many deputy speakers there will be, as the Constitution provides that there may be one or two. The voting to elect individuals to those positions will be conducted by secret ballot,” a source from the Secretariat of the House of Representatives said regarding the procedure. After a resolution is reached, formal royal appointment must be awaited before the new Speaker can set the date for the next meeting to vote for the prime minister.