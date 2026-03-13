Baht slides past 32 as Strait of Hormuz fears push oil above US$100

The baht weakened past the 32-per-dollar level, falling to its softest point in more than three months amid pressure from a stronger US dollar and higher global oil prices driven by tensions in the Middle East.

As of 8.45am on Friday (March 13), the baht was trading in a range of 32.10–32.12 per dollar, after earlier weakening to 32.21 per dollar, compared with the previous day’s close of 31.84 per dollar.

Dr Kanjana Chokpaisalsilp, head of research at Kasikorn Research Centre, said the baht and other Asian currencies had weakened in the same direction as the US dollar strengthened in its role as a safe-haven asset following an escalation in tensions in the Middle East.

This was particularly the case after Iran’s supreme leader signalled a move towards closing the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.

At the same time, global oil prices continued to remain elevated, prompting market concerns over inflationary pressure in the period ahead. US bond yields also rose after investors reduced expectations for interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) this year.