Thai army deploys horse patrols in Chiang Mai to combat wildfires and PM2.5

Following the latest particulate pollution situation in the North, a rare sight has emerged: Thai soldiers riding horses on patrol in Chiang Mai’s forests to prevent wildfires and cut off the source of toxic PM2.5 that is threatening people in northern Thailand before it spirals into a crisis that engulfs the city.

Amid rising dust levels across the North, the Royal Thai Army has not stood idly by, sending in a special task unit that relies not on engines, but on “heart” and “horses” to reach the area.

Lieutenant Colonel Sukhum Paetyarak, commander of the Animal Battalion under the Royal Thai Army Veterinary and Remount Department, has mobilised personnel on horseback to conduct intensive patrols across wildfire-risk areas.