Thai army deploys horse patrols in Chiang Mai to combat wildfires and PM2.5

FRIDAY, MARCH 13, 2026

Soldiers on horseback have been sent into hard-to-reach forest areas as authorities step up efforts to contain fire risks and curb hazardous haze in northern Thailand.

  • The Royal Thai Army has deployed a special unit of soldiers on horseback to patrol forests in Chiang Mai.
  • The primary mission of these patrols is to prevent wildfires, which are a major source of hazardous PM2.5 air pollution.
  • Horses are being used strategically to access rugged terrain and high-risk areas that are inaccessible to vehicles.
  • The unit is tasked with inspecting the condition of firebreaks and searching for potential fire hotspots.

Following the latest particulate pollution situation in the North, a rare sight has emerged: Thai soldiers riding horses on patrol in Chiang Mai’s forests to prevent wildfires and cut off the source of toxic PM2.5 that is threatening people in northern Thailand before it spirals into a crisis that engulfs the city.

Amid rising dust levels across the North, the Royal Thai Army has not stood idly by, sending in a special task unit that relies not on engines, but on “heart” and “horses” to reach the area.

Lieutenant Colonel Sukhum Paetyarak, commander of the Animal Battalion under the Royal Thai Army Veterinary and Remount Department, has mobilised personnel on horseback to conduct intensive patrols across wildfire-risk areas.

This horse patrol is not merely about appearances, but a strategy for reaching terrain inaccessible to vehicles to inspect firebreaks along the key boundary points between

  • The battalion grounds and mule area
  • The famous tourist attraction “Huay Tung Tao”
  • The strategic area of the 7th Infantry Division.

The firebreaks must be ready: a mission to stop hell on earth for the people of Chiang Mai.

A detailed inspection found that the unit’s firebreaks were in 100% sound condition and ready to respond if an emergency arises.

Importantly, no hotspots or areas where combustible material had accumulated were found within its area of responsibility, offering residents at least some reassurance.

