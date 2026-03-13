Commerce Minister Rallies 58 Envoys to Pivot Thai Exports Away from Volatile Main Markets

Minister Suphajee Suthumpun orders a strategic shift to India, China, and the Middle East to safeguard Thailand's 11.1 trillion baht export engine.

Thailand is overhauling its global trade strategy as the Ministry of Commerce moves to insulate the economy from geopolitical tensions and over-reliance on traditional Western markets.

Minister of Commerce Suphajee Suthumpun presided over a high-level summit today with 58 commercial diplomats from 43 economies.

The objective was clear: redefine Thailand’s export roadmap for 2026 amidst a "VUCA" world—characterised by Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity.

The Three Major Hurdles

Despite Thai exports reaching a valuation of 11.1 trillion baht last year, Minister Suphajee highlighted three structural risks that must be addressed:

Market Concentration: Over 30% of exports are currently reliant on a few major markets.

Exporter Disparity: Of 30,000 exporters, a mere 7,000 large firms account for 84% of total value, leaving SMEs with just 16% of the pie.

Import Reliance: High dependence on foreign raw materials has prompted a push for increased "Local Content" and "Made in Thailand" initiatives.

