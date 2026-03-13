Thailand’s oil reserves rise to 98 days, eyes Russian crude talks

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, in his capacity as director of the Joint Management and Monitoring Centre for the Situation in the Middle East, briefed the media on the outcome of a meeting on the conflict in the Middle East, expressing confidence in Thailand’s energy security.

Speaking at Government House on March 13, he said Thailand had increased its crude oil reserves from 92 days to 98 days.

Phiphat said Thailand currently imports 50 per cent of its crude oil from the Persian Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz, while the other 50 per cent comes from outside the Gulf.