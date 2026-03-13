Thailand-Europe flights still operating amid Middle East disruption

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) says air services between Thailand and Europe are still operating despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, although passengers are being urged to check flight schedules carefully before travelling as airlines continue to adjust routes and restore some services on a limited basis.

Sarun Benjanirat, deputy director of CAAT, said the agency is closely monitoring developments because the regional security situation remains uncertain and could change at any time. He said that, overall, air travel between Thailand and Europe can continue, particularly for flights that do not require a stopover in the Middle East, as airlines have been able to switch to alternative routes.





However, such rerouting may affect overall journey times for both outbound and return flights, so passengers should confirm schedules directly with their airlines before travelling.

CAAT said some airspace in conflict-affected areas remains closed, but several countries have begun easing restrictions to allow partial flight operations to resume.

At present, flights to Saudi Arabia and Oman are operating normally, while services to the United Arab Emirates have restarted on a limited basis since the middle of this week.