Thailand-Europe flights still operating amid Middle East disruption

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) says air services between Thailand and Europe are still operating despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, although passengers are being urged to check flight schedules carefully before travelling as airlines continue to adjust routes and restore some services on a limited basis.
Sarun Benjanirat, deputy director of CAAT, said the agency is closely monitoring developments because the regional security situation remains uncertain and could change at any time. He said that, overall, air travel between Thailand and Europe can continue, particularly for flights that do not require a stopover in the Middle East, as airlines have been able to switch to alternative routes.
However, such rerouting may affect overall journey times for both outbound and return flights, so passengers should confirm schedules directly with their airlines before travelling.
CAAT said some airspace in conflict-affected areas remains closed, but several countries have begun easing restrictions to allow partial flight operations to resume.
At present, flights to Saudi Arabia and Oman are operating normally, while services to the United Arab Emirates have restarted on a limited basis since the middle of this week.
Emirates has informed CAAT that it is currently operating two flights a day from Dubai to Thailand, compared with seven flights a day under normal circumstances, and plans to increase frequencies next week. Passengers have been advised to follow updates directly from the airline.
CAAT added that Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways have also resumed some services, although these remain restricted and are currently available only to certain groups of passengers.
Meanwhile, airlines from Kuwait and Bahrain have not yet resumed normal commercial operations. However, special flights may still be arranged on a case-by-case basis, and passengers should check directly with airlines for the latest conditions, eligibility requirements and travel limitations.
Although there are early signs that aviation operations in the region are beginning to recover, CAAT stressed that the outlook still depends heavily on security developments in the Middle East and may shift again at short notice.
For that reason, passengers are being advised to confirm flight status before leaving for the airport and to allow extra time for travel, as some services may be delayed or take longer routes to avoid affected areas.
CAAT also said that passengers who experience service problems or believe they have not received proper assistance in line with their rights can submit complaints through the regulator’s online complaint system.