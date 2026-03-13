Bangkok hit by PM2.5 spike and dangerous heat index; public urged to avoid outdoor activity

Bangkok’s fine dust pollution has surged again, with PM2.5 levels exceeding the standard across much of the city, while authorities also warned of very hot conditions as the heat index climbed into the “warning” range.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported PM2.5 (particles up to 2.5 microns) readings for March 13, 2026, at 7.00am. The citywide average was 43.7 µg/m³, above the standard of no more than 37.5 µg/m³.

Top 12 highest PM2.5 districts in Bangkok