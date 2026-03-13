Bangkok hit by PM2.5 spike and dangerous heat index; public urged to avoid outdoor activity

FRIDAY, MARCH 13, 2026

Bangkok’s average PM2.5 reached 43.7 µg/m³ at 7.00am on March 13, 2026—above the 37.5 standard—while the BMA warned the heat index is at a “warning” level, urging people to limit outdoor activity.

Bangkok’s fine dust pollution has surged again, with PM2.5 levels exceeding the standard across much of the city, while authorities also warned of very hot conditions as the heat index climbed into the “warning” range.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported PM2.5 (particles up to 2.5 microns) readings for March 13, 2026, at 7.00am. The citywide average was 43.7 µg/m³, above the standard of no more than 37.5 µg/m³.

Top 12 highest PM2.5 districts in Bangkok

  • Lat Krabang: 69.4 µg/m³
  • Prawet: 63.4 µg/m³
  • Nong Chok: 60.3 µg/m³
  • Min Buri: 57.1 µg/m³
  • Wang Thonglang: 55.0 µg/m³
  • Lak Si: 53.4 µg/m³
  • Lat Phrao: 52.2 µg/m³
  • Bang Na: 52.1 µg/m³
  • Bueng Kum: 52.0 µg/m³
  • Ratchathewi: 50.2 µg/m³
  • Khan Na Yao: 50.0 µg/m³
  • Saphan Sung: 49.5 µg/m³

PM2.5 by zone

  • North Bangkok: 42.3-53.4 µg/m³ (overall: beginning to affect health)
  • East Bangkok: 45.8-69.4 µg/m³ (overall: beginning to affect health)
  • Central Bangkok: 38.7-55.0 µg/m³ (overall: beginning to affect health)
  • South Bangkok: 32.5-52.1 µg/m³ (overall: beginning to affect health)
  • North Thonburi: 34.8-44.4 µg/m³ (overall: moderate)
  • South Thonburi: 28.8-37.1 µg/m³ (overall: moderate)


Health advice

General public

  • Wear protective equipment, such as a PM2.5 mask, when outdoors.
  • Limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities or exercise.
  • Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.

At-risk groups

  • Wear a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors.
  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activities and follow medical advice.
  • Seek medical attention promptly if symptoms occur.


Heat index warning

The BMA’s Environment Department said the heat index on Friday, March 13, 2026 is in the “warning” category. The public is advised to reduce outdoor activity, especially between 11.00am and 3.00pm. People in at-risk groups should seek medical attention if they experience unusual symptoms.

Air quality updates are available at airbkk.com and via the AirBKK application.

