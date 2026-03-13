Bangkok hit by PM2.5 spike and dangerous heat index; public urged to avoid outdoor activity

Bangkok’s fine dust pollution has surged again, with PM2.5 levels exceeding the standard across much of the city, while authorities also warned of very hot conditions as the heat index climbed into the “warning” range.
The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported PM2.5 (particles up to 2.5 microns) readings for March 13, 2026, at 7.00am. The citywide average was 43.7 µg/m³, above the standard of no more than 37.5 µg/m³.
Top 12 highest PM2.5 districts in Bangkok
PM2.5 by zone
Health advice
General public
At-risk groups
Heat index warning
The BMA’s Environment Department said the heat index on Friday, March 13, 2026 is in the “warning” category. The public is advised to reduce outdoor activity, especially between 11.00am and 3.00pm. People in at-risk groups should seek medical attention if they experience unusual symptoms.
Air quality updates are available at airbkk.com and via the AirBKK application.