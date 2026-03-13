Summer storms to hit 48 provinces across Thailand, including Bangkok

Check the high-risk areas in Friday’s (March 13) weather update.

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned that summer storms are set to hit 48 provinces across Thailand, including Bangkok, with rain forecast over 30% of the area and risks of thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and lightning.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s 24-hour forecast says the North, Central region, East, as well as Bangkok and vicinity, will continue to see summer storms in some areas, characterised by thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail, as well as possible lightning in some places.

This is because a westerly trough from Myanmar continues to cover the North, while another moderate high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China has moved over the Northeast, the East, the eastern side of the Central region and the South China Sea.

People in upper Thailand are advised to beware of the dangers posed by summer storms by avoiding open areas, large trees, buildings and unstable billboards.