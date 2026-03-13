Summer storms to hit 48 provinces across Thailand, including Bangkok

Thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail are forecast in parts of upper Thailand, while the South faces isolated heavy rain and rough seas, according to the latest weather outlook.

Check the high-risk areas in Friday’s (March 13) weather update.

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned that summer storms are set to hit 48 provinces across Thailand, including Bangkok, with rain forecast over 30% of the area and risks of thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and lightning.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s 24-hour forecast says the North, Central region, East, as well as Bangkok and vicinity, will continue to see summer storms in some areas, characterised by thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail, as well as possible lightning in some places.

This is because a westerly trough from Myanmar continues to cover the North, while another moderate high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China has moved over the Northeast, the East, the eastern side of the Central region and the South China Sea.

People in upper Thailand are advised to beware of the dangers posed by summer storms by avoiding open areas, large trees, buildings and unstable billboards.

Farmers should reinforce fruit trees and prepare to prevent possible damage to crops and livestock, while also taking care of their health during the changing weather conditions.

The South should brace for heavy rain, with waves higher than 2 metres.

The South will see thunderstorms and isolated heavy rain because easterly and north-easterly winds are prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Winds and waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand are moderate, with waves 1-2 metres high.

In areas with thunderstorms, waves will be higher than 2 metres.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Dust during this period

Thailand’s dust and haze accumulation remains at good to moderate levels because ventilation conditions have improved.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Friday (March 13) to 6am Saturday (March 14)

Northern region

  • Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, with gusty winds and isolated hail in some places, in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperature 16-22 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature 29-35 degrees Celsius
  • Easterly winds 10-20 km/h.

Northeastern region

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area
  • in Loei, Nong Khai, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima.
  • Minimum temperature 15-22 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature 31-33 degrees Celsius
  • North-easterly winds 15-30 km/h.

Central region

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 30% of the area, along with gusty winds
  • and isolated hail in some places, in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphanburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram.
  • Minimum temperature 23-24 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature 33-36 degrees Celsius
  • North-easterly winds 10-20 km/h.

Eastern region

  • Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, with gusty winds in some places,
  • in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature 22-25 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature 31-34 degrees Celsius
  • North-easterly winds 15-30 km/h
  • Waves about 1 metre high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves will be higher than 2 metres.

Southern region (East Coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with isolated heavy rain
  • in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
  • Minimum temperature 22-25 degrees Celsius, Maximum temperature 31-35 degrees Celsius
  • From Surat Thani northwards: north-easterly winds 15-30 km/h
  • Waves about 1 metre high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves will be higher than 2 metres.
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: easterly winds 15-35 km/h
  • Waves 1-2 metres high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves will be higher than 2 metres.

Southern region (West Coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, with gusty winds in some places,
  • mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.
  • Minimum temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature 33-36 degrees Celsius
  • Easterly winds 15-30 km/h
  • Waves about 1 metre high. Offshore and in areas with thunderstorms, waves will be higher than 1 metre.

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, with gusty winds in some places.
  • Minimum temperature 24-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature 32-35 degrees Celsius
  • North-easterly winds 10-20 km/h.
