Rescued Thai sailors reach Oman as search continues for 3 missing from PSL ship

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (PSL), the owner of the Mayuree Naree, said on March 12 that 20 Thai crew members had safely reached shore in Oman after the bulk carrier was attacked in or near the Strait of Hormuz, while efforts are continuing to locate three crew members still missing. Reuters and other reports said the vessel was hit by projectiles on March 11, causing a fire in the engine room area before the surviving crew abandoned ship and were rescued by the Omani navy.

In its latest statement, PSL said it was deeply saddened by the incident and had acted urgently to assist all crew members. The company said the 20 rescued Thai crew had been taken safely ashore and placed in temporary hotel accommodation in Khasab, Oman. PSL added that it was coordinating with the Royal Thai Embassy in Muscat to arrange for their safe return to Thailand as soon as possible.

At the same time, three crew members remain unaccounted for and search-and-rescue operations are continuing. According to the company, assistance is being coordinated through the Royal Thai Navy, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Omani government agencies, the navy, the Marine Department, UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and other relevant international bodies. PSL said rescue teams from the Omani navy were continuing the search without let-up