Rescued Thai sailors reach Oman as search continues for 3 missing from PSL ship

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (PSL), the owner of the Mayuree Naree, said on March 12 that 20 Thai crew members had safely reached shore in Oman after the bulk carrier was attacked in or near the Strait of Hormuz, while efforts are continuing to locate three crew members still missing. Reuters and other reports said the vessel was hit by projectiles on March 11, causing a fire in the engine room area before the surviving crew abandoned ship and were rescued by the Omani navy.
In its latest statement, PSL said it was deeply saddened by the incident and had acted urgently to assist all crew members. The company said the 20 rescued Thai crew had been taken safely ashore and placed in temporary hotel accommodation in Khasab, Oman. PSL added that it was coordinating with the Royal Thai Embassy in Muscat to arrange for their safe return to Thailand as soon as possible.
At the same time, three crew members remain unaccounted for and search-and-rescue operations are continuing. According to the company, assistance is being coordinated through the Royal Thai Navy, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Omani government agencies, the navy, the Marine Department, UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and other relevant international bodies. PSL said rescue teams from the Omani navy were continuing the search without let-up
The company also sought to address questions over why the vessel had continued through the Strait of Hormuz despite mounting tensions in the region.
PSL said that before and during the voyage, the Mayuree Naree had complied strictly with security measures, maritime safety guidance and all relevant reporting requirements. It said the vessel had remained in communication throughout with UKMTO, the Royal Thai Navy and other maritime security coordination centres.
PSL said the decision to transit the strait had been made only after a full navigation risk assessment and consultations with maritime security specialists, insurers and other relevant parties. Based on those discussions, the company said it had been assessed that the vessel could proceed through the route with enhanced protective measures in place, and that the crew had been aware of the regional security situation.
The company further stressed that the Mayuree Naree had appropriate insurance coverage, including war risk insurance, and that no authority had objected to the voyage through the Strait of Hormuz.
PSL said there had been no specific warning at the time stating that ships should not pass through the area, and that proceeding with heightened security precautions had therefore been judged an appropriate course of action under the circumstances.
PSL thanked the Thai authorities and other agencies involved for their continuing support and assistance. It said its top priority remained the search for the three missing crew members, while it would also continue to look after the welfare of the 20 rescued sailors and work to bring them home to Thailand as quickly as possible. The company said its management and staff were standing with the crew and their families during what it described as an extremely difficult time.