From Choi Champion to Global Stage: How One Thai Graduate Is Rewriting the Rules of Cultural Identity

Hathaitanit 'Pearl' Tongthong is proving Thai tradition doesn't need preserving—it needs reimagining for the world to see.

When “Pearl” Hathaitanit Tongthong stepped onto the stage for a traditional Thai Choi competition, she knew she was an outsider. Coming from business case competitions and corporate boardrooms, the rhythmic oral performance art felt worlds away from her usual territory.

Yet she won first prize—not by pretending to be something she wasn't, but by proving that Thainess could speak in multiple voices.

That moment encapsulates Pearl's entire journey: refusing to choose between tradition and modernity, between local and global, between exploration and expertise.

Building Through Exploration

At Chulalongkorn University, Pearl didn't arrive with a mapped-out plan. Instead, she threw herself into everything: Model United Nations, CU Chorus, the Young Startup Entrepreneur Programme at ChulaTech, even working behind the scenes in film and theatre productions. While others worried about being "jacks of all trades", Pearl embraced the uncertainty.

"I joined everything because I was honestly lost," she admits candidly. "Even now, I'm still exploring. But through doing a lot, I've learnt what I'm good at, what I'm bad at, and what I really don't enjoy."

That self-awareness, built through action rather than planning, became her foundation. She competed in business case competitions, served as an MC, and discovered that pressure could sharpen rather than paralyse. Each stage taught her something different about communication, strategy, and herself.



