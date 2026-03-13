From Choi Champion to Global Stage: How One Thai Graduate Is Rewriting the Rules of Cultural Identity

Hathaitanit 'Pearl' Tongthong is proving Thai tradition doesn't need preserving—it needs reimagining for the world to see.
When “Pearl” Hathaitanit Tongthong stepped onto the stage for a traditional Thai Choi competition, she knew she was an outsider. Coming from business case competitions and corporate boardrooms, the rhythmic oral performance art felt worlds away from her usual territory.
Yet she won first prize—not by pretending to be something she wasn't, but by proving that Thainess could speak in multiple voices.
That moment encapsulates Pearl's entire journey: refusing to choose between tradition and modernity, between local and global, between exploration and expertise.
Building Through Exploration
At Chulalongkorn University, Pearl didn't arrive with a mapped-out plan. Instead, she threw herself into everything: Model United Nations, CU Chorus, the Young Startup Entrepreneur Programme at ChulaTech, even working behind the scenes in film and theatre productions. While others worried about being "jacks of all trades", Pearl embraced the uncertainty.
"I joined everything because I was honestly lost," she admits candidly. "Even now, I'm still exploring. But through doing a lot, I've learnt what I'm good at, what I'm bad at, and what I really don't enjoy."
That self-awareness, built through action rather than planning, became her foundation. She competed in business case competitions, served as an MC, and discovered that pressure could sharpen rather than paralyse. Each stage taught her something different about communication, strategy, and herself.
Leading Beyond Borders
Pearl's perspective expanded significantly during her three-year involvement with the Harvard College in Asia Programme. As Director, she oversaw Academics, Public Relations, Operations, and Finance committees, leading international teams to deliver conferences in both Bangkok and Boston.
The role connected students from Harvard University with eight partner universities across Asia—and taught Pearl how to represent Thailand without defending it.
"At first, I felt the need to explain Thailand a lot," she reflects. "But over time, I realised I didn't need to defend it. I just needed to show it clearly. Now, I represent Thailand by sharing context and stories, not by proving anything.
This shift from explanation to demonstration would become central to her work. After the COVID era, she stepped further into international spaces—global case competitions, fellowships, conferences abroad—each time carrying Thailand's stories with quiet confidence.
From Theory to Practice
Pearl's junior year brought her into the real world through multiple internships: KPMG Thailand, TikTok Thailand, Swap and Go, PTT Group, and the Royal Thai Embassy in Canberra.
She also consulted on brand strategy for the Committee on Political Development, Mass Communications, and Public Participation. The experiences showed her how business, media, policy, and diplomacy intersect—and how strategic thinking translates vision into impact.
By her final undergraduate year, exploration transformed into creation. Her thesis project became a statement of intent: an interactive exhibition reimagining Thai music not as something preserved in amber, but as a living experience woven into modern life.
"I wouldn't remix tradition to make it trendy just for trends," she explains. "I'd remix it to make it visible again. The goal is simple—to show Thainess to the world and make Thai people proud of who they are."
Closing the Opportunity Gap
After graduation, younger students began approaching Pearl for guidance. They asked about opportunities they'd never been told about, pathways they couldn't see.
Organisers reached out hoping she could amplify their programmes to wider audiences. Pearl recognised the pattern: opportunity inequality disguised as merit.
She founded Contester.life, a platform gathering competitions, fellowships, and growth opportunities in one place.
"When opportunities are invisible, only certain groups benefit," she says. "That gap is why I created Contester.life—to make opportunities more visible and reduce inequality in access, so curiosity matters more than background."
The platform continues empowering young people who, like Pearl once was, are searching for direction but don't know where to look.
Building What's Missing
Today, Pearl balances multiple ventures whilst working as a Management Trainee at Unilever Thailand. She co-founded LOCOL, an eco-friendly food innovation startup focused on sustainability and social impact.
She also established Beyond The Screen, Thailand's first business case competition dedicated to exploring the Thai entertainment industry—addressing what she sees as the missing ingredient in Thailand's soft power strategy.
"Thailand has incredible culture and talent, but it often feels fragmented," she observes. "Through Beyond The Screen, I'm trying to connect tradition with modern storytelling and scale it through the entertainment industry, which is one of Thailand's strongest platforms to tell our stories to the world."
The Power of Visible Failure
Pearl's profile reads like a series of successes, but she's quick to redirect that narrative.
"There were many competitions I lost and projects that didn't work out," she notes. "Failure taught me resilience and humility. Wins tell you you're capable—failures teach you how to rebuild."
It's this honesty that makes her story genuinely encouraging rather than intimidatingly perfect. She's still scattered, still exploring, still learning. But she's self-aware enough to turn that exploration into impact.
A Living Culture
Looking ahead to 2030, Pearl envisions a "Modern Thai District" that's still unmistakably Thai but designed for the contemporary world.
"Traditional music, spaces, and ideas, blended with technology, new formats, and young creators," she describes. "Not replacing tradition, but letting it evolve. That's how Thai culture stays alive."
It's a vision built not on preservation but on participation—on young Thais like herself who love their identity enough to reimagine it, who understand that cultural pride isn't about keeping things untouched but about keeping them relevant.
Pearl's journey proves that you don't need to choose between being deeply rooted and globally minded, between exploring widely and creating deeply. Sometimes the most Thai thing you can do is show the world that Thainess—like Pearl herself—refuses to stay still.