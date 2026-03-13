Tourism permanent secretary warns oil spike may hit Gen Z travel to Thailand

Natreeya Taweewong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, revealed cumulative tourist figures for early March, indicating that travel to Thailand has remained steady despite external challenges stemming from tensions in the Middle East.

She confirmed that tourist arrivals “have remained stable and there has been no sharp slowdown”, particularly among travellers not affected by the situation in the Middle East, who have continued to visit Thailand.

Natreeya said that from January 1 to March 11, 2026, cumulative foreign tourist arrivals reached 7,489,983, down 4.40% from the same period in 2025 due to the situation in the Middle East.

In the early part of the year, Thailand welcomed more than 100,000 tourists per day.

It generated more than 368.172 billion baht in tourism revenue, underscoring the country's continued status as a major destination for travellers worldwide.