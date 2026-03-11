The Walkable City: Global Urbanism Returns the Streets to the People

Global cities from London to Shanghai are ditching cars for cobbles, transforming polluted thoroughfares into vibrant, pedestrian-led public spaces.

For nearly a century, the blueprint of the modern metropolis was drawn with the motor vehicle at its centre.

Wide boulevards, multi-lane junctions, and sprawling car parks became the hallmarks of urban progress.

However, a quiet revolution is currently unfolding across the world’s most iconic skylines, as planners move to "de-car" the city and return the pavement to the pedestrian.

This shift represents a fundamental change in the urban paradigm: a transition from "cities for cars" to "cities for people".

Driven by the dual pressures of the climate crisis and a post-pandemic desire for community, major hubs are transforming once-choked transit routes into what urbanists call the "city’s living room."

London’s Grand Ambition

At the heart of this trend is the bold plan to pedestrianise Oxford Street.

As one of the world’s most famous retail stretches, it has long been plagued by a "wall of buses" and deteriorating air quality. Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has championed a vision to strip away the traffic in favour of a two-kilometre oasis of greenery, seating, and outdoor activity.

The goal is not merely aesthetic. By creating a safer and more inviting environment, London aims to future-proof its retail sector against the digital shift, proving that people-centric spaces naturally encourage longer "dwell times" and higher consumer spending.

