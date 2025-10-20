The world’s most breathtaking airport landings revealed for 2025

4. Pitkin County Airport, United States — 77 points

Tied with Madeira for third place, Pitkin County Airport (ASE) in Colorado serves the world-famous ski resort town of Aspen, a destination synonymous with alpine luxury.

Landing or taking off here is what pilots affectionately call “the champagne of approaches”, a thrilling manoeuvre requiring precision as aircraft weave through mountain peaks soaring over 14,000 feet.

In winter, passengers are greeted by snow-blanketed summits that sparkle under the sunlight; in summer, the same slopes transform into lush, green valleys dotted with wildflowers. Each season paints a new masterpiece for those lucky enough to look out the window.

5. Rio de Janeiro–Santos Dumont Airport, Brazil — 76 points

At Rio de Janeiro–Santos Dumont Airport (SDU), every landing feels like a cinematic arrival into Brazil’s soul. The short runway, which appears to stretch into the shimmering waters of Guanabara Bay, offers passengers an unforgettable approach framed by the Christ the Redeemer statue, Sugarloaf Mountain, and the city’s golden coastline.

As the aircraft glides over the bay, sunlight reflecting off the water turns the descent into a glowing spectacle, a perfect introduction to Rio’s vibrant rhythm and natural grandeur.

6. London City Airport, United Kingdom — 76 points

Also earning 76 points, London City Airport (LCY) provides one of the most dramatic approaches in Europe. The steep descent over London’s financial district reveals iconic landmarks in striking proximity, The Shard, Tower Bridge, and the serpentine River Thames.

Located just beside Canary Wharf, the experience feels like threading a needle through glass and steel skyscrapers, giving travellers a view that captures both the majesty and modern pulse of the British capital.

7. Innsbruck Airport, Austria — 74 points

Nestled deep in the Austrian Alps, Innsbruck Airport (INN) offers passengers a breathtaking panorama of snow-capped mountains and alpine valleys. The approach requires pilots to navigate through narrow mountain passes with remarkable precision before aligning with the runway, a feat that delivers one of Europe’s most dramatic descents.

As the aircraft glides between towering peaks, passengers are treated to views that capture the very heart of Tyrol’s mountain beauty, a landing as elegant as it is exhilarating.

8. Paro Airport, Bhutan — 72 points

Few landings in the world can compare to the awe-inspiring approach to Paro Airport (PBH) in Bhutan. Surrounded by the Himalayan mountains, the descent demands exceptional piloting skills, weaving between peaks reaching up to 18,000 feet before descending sharply into the valley below.

The view is a reward in itself: rugged cliffs, fluttering prayer flags, and traditional Bhutanese architecture reflecting the nation’s rich cultural heritage. It is a journey where the line between flight and pilgrimage seems to blur.

9. Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport, Caribbean Netherlands — 69 points

Perched dramatically on the island of Saba in the Caribbean Netherlands, Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport (SAB) boasts one of the shortest commercial runways in the world, just 400 metres long.

The approach, over turquoise waters and volcanic cliffs, is as heart-stopping as it is beautiful. As the aircraft descends toward the narrow strip perched on a rocky ledge, passengers experience an illusion of diving straight into the sea, a thrilling finale to a Caribbean adventure.

10. Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, United States — 68 points

Completing the top ten is Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu, Hawaii, where tropical charm greets travellers from the sky.

As planes approach over the Pacific, passengers witness a sweeping view of Waikiki Beach, the iconic Diamond Head crater, and the emerald ridges of the Koʻolau Range. The transition from deep-blue ocean to lush green islands embodies the spirit of Hawaii, a gentle welcome to paradise.

