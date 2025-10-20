The world’s most breathtaking airport landings revealed for 2025

As an aircraft begins its descent, passengers often find themselves glued to the window, noses almost touching the glass, mesmerised by the unfolding view below. Airports, in these final moments, become more than transit points; they are gateways of wonder, offering travellers a first, or last, glimpse of a destination’s beauty.
A recent study by AllClear, a global travel insurance expert group, explored this very phenomenon, identifying which airports most captivate passengers during landing. Using eye-tracking technology, researchers measured not only how quickly passengers’ attention was drawn to the view but also how long that fascination lasted.
The result is a data-backed ranking of the world’s most scenic airport landings for 2025, transforming admiration into measurable science.
1. Lord Howe Island Airport, Australia — 85 points
Topping the list is Lord Howe Island Airport (LDH), a remote UNESCO World Heritage site off the Australian coast. The approach to its narrow runway, flanked by turquoise waters and emerald peaks, is nothing short of spectacular.
Passengers are treated to a natural panorama of coral reefs, volcanic mountains, and lush forests. Rare birds and marine life can often be spotted as the aircraft descends, turning the landing itself into an aerial wildlife tour, a fitting introduction to this ecological paradise.
2. Queenstown Airport, New Zealand — 79 points
In second place is Queenstown Airport (ZQN), the gateway to New Zealand’s adventure capital. The landing here is as thrilling as the city’s famous adrenaline sports.
Planes weave through the Southern Alps, gliding past snow-capped peaks before descending toward the crystal-clear waters of Lake Wakatipu. During autumn, the surrounding hills blaze in hues of gold and crimson, adding a seasonal drama that makes every approach unforgettable.
3. Madeira Airport, Portugal — 77 points
Third place goes to Madeira Airport (FNC), where human engineering meets raw natural splendour. Its runway, partially built on towering pillars over the Atlantic Ocean, gives the illusion of landing directly on water.
Pilots must skilfully navigate sheer cliffs and rugged volcanic terrain before touching down on the elevated strip, a manoeuvre as breathtaking as the view itself.
The study celebrates not just the world’s most beautiful airports, but also the artistry of aviation and the joy of travel, reminding passengers that sometimes, the journey’s final moments can be the most extraordinary of all.
4. Pitkin County Airport, United States — 77 points
Tied with Madeira for third place, Pitkin County Airport (ASE) in Colorado serves the world-famous ski resort town of Aspen, a destination synonymous with alpine luxury.
Landing or taking off here is what pilots affectionately call “the champagne of approaches”, a thrilling manoeuvre requiring precision as aircraft weave through mountain peaks soaring over 14,000 feet.
In winter, passengers are greeted by snow-blanketed summits that sparkle under the sunlight; in summer, the same slopes transform into lush, green valleys dotted with wildflowers. Each season paints a new masterpiece for those lucky enough to look out the window.
5. Rio de Janeiro–Santos Dumont Airport, Brazil — 76 points
At Rio de Janeiro–Santos Dumont Airport (SDU), every landing feels like a cinematic arrival into Brazil’s soul. The short runway, which appears to stretch into the shimmering waters of Guanabara Bay, offers passengers an unforgettable approach framed by the Christ the Redeemer statue, Sugarloaf Mountain, and the city’s golden coastline.
As the aircraft glides over the bay, sunlight reflecting off the water turns the descent into a glowing spectacle, a perfect introduction to Rio’s vibrant rhythm and natural grandeur.
6. London City Airport, United Kingdom — 76 points
Also earning 76 points, London City Airport (LCY) provides one of the most dramatic approaches in Europe. The steep descent over London’s financial district reveals iconic landmarks in striking proximity, The Shard, Tower Bridge, and the serpentine River Thames.
Located just beside Canary Wharf, the experience feels like threading a needle through glass and steel skyscrapers, giving travellers a view that captures both the majesty and modern pulse of the British capital.
7. Innsbruck Airport, Austria — 74 points
Nestled deep in the Austrian Alps, Innsbruck Airport (INN) offers passengers a breathtaking panorama of snow-capped mountains and alpine valleys. The approach requires pilots to navigate through narrow mountain passes with remarkable precision before aligning with the runway, a feat that delivers one of Europe’s most dramatic descents.
As the aircraft glides between towering peaks, passengers are treated to views that capture the very heart of Tyrol’s mountain beauty, a landing as elegant as it is exhilarating.
8. Paro Airport, Bhutan — 72 points
Few landings in the world can compare to the awe-inspiring approach to Paro Airport (PBH) in Bhutan. Surrounded by the Himalayan mountains, the descent demands exceptional piloting skills, weaving between peaks reaching up to 18,000 feet before descending sharply into the valley below.
The view is a reward in itself: rugged cliffs, fluttering prayer flags, and traditional Bhutanese architecture reflecting the nation’s rich cultural heritage. It is a journey where the line between flight and pilgrimage seems to blur.
9. Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport, Caribbean Netherlands — 69 points
Perched dramatically on the island of Saba in the Caribbean Netherlands, Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport (SAB) boasts one of the shortest commercial runways in the world, just 400 metres long.
The approach, over turquoise waters and volcanic cliffs, is as heart-stopping as it is beautiful. As the aircraft descends toward the narrow strip perched on a rocky ledge, passengers experience an illusion of diving straight into the sea, a thrilling finale to a Caribbean adventure.
10. Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, United States — 68 points
Completing the top ten is Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu, Hawaii, where tropical charm greets travellers from the sky.
As planes approach over the Pacific, passengers witness a sweeping view of Waikiki Beach, the iconic Diamond Head crater, and the emerald ridges of the Koʻolau Range. The transition from deep-blue ocean to lush green islands embodies the spirit of Hawaii, a gentle welcome to paradise.
