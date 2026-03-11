Audit blames budget cuts and unsafe airport design in Jeju Air tragedy

A South Korean state audit has found that the country’s transport ministry cut construction costs and approved unsafe airport safety structures for more than two decades, in findings released after the Jeju Air crash that killed 179 people.

The December 2024 tragedy involved a Boeing 737-800 that suffered a bird strike, made a belly landing and overshot the runway at Muan International Airport. Almost everyone on board was killed after the aircraft slammed into a concrete support for a localiser antenna, with only two cabin crew members in the rear surviving.

The audit said the ministry had built a 2.4-metre-high concrete embankment to support the localiser system at Muan airport in order to reduce earthwork costs, without properly reviewing the relevant rules. Under international standards, localiser structures should be designed to break apart easily when struck by an aircraft.