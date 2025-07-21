Evidence shows Jeju Air pilots shut off less-damaged engine before crash

The source said the evidence, including the cockpit voice recorder, computer data and a physical engine switch found in the wreckage, showed pilots shut off the left engine instead of the right engine when taking emergency steps after a bird strike just before it was scheduled to land.

"The investigation team has clear evidence and backup data, so its findings will not change," the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity because investigators have not released an official report including this evidence.

A government source said examinations of the plane's recovered engines found that no defects had been present before the bird strike and crash.

The December 29 crash of the Boeing 737-800 jet at Muan Airport killed all but two of the 181 passengers and crew members on board and was the deadliest air disaster on South Korean soil.