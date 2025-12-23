Four parties battle for Bangkok’s 33 seats in 2026 election as capital becomes key popularity test

The February 8, 2026 general election will bring an intense fight for Bangkok’s 33 constituency seats, a battleground widely seen as a key barometer of party popularity. Major parties are expected to deploy full-scale strategies to capture as many seats in the capital as possible.



People’s Party aims to defend its Bangkok dominance

The defending champion in Bangkok is the People’s Party (formerly the Move Forward Party under the leadership of Pita Limjaroenrat), which won 32 of 33 seats in the 2023 election, missing only one seat in Lat Krabang.

Since then, the party has built a record as an opposition force, proposing several progressive bills and strengthening its “new generation” brand among urban voters.

In the new contest for the capital, the orange tide is still seen as having a clear advantage, partly because Bangkok voters have not yet seen the People’s Party in executive power and are still inclined to “try something new”.

Although Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, the party leader, has not yet generated the same wave of personal popularity as the earlier “Pita effect”, there is still nearly two months left to build momentum.

Strategically, the People’s Party has also adjusted its candidate line-up by shifting some high-profile former Bangkok MPs to the party-list race, amid concerns that several “vote magnets” could face political cases. Those named include Rukchanok Srinork, Piyarat Chongthep, and Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat. The move would allow the party to replace them through the party-list system if any lose their constituency seats, avoiding the uncertainty of by-elections.