Thaksin Shinawatra eligible for release on parole from May 9, no EM bracelet required

Yutthana Nakruangsri, Deputy Director-General and spokesman of the Corrections Department, confirmed the timeline for Thaksin Shinawatra's parole eligibility, following his one-year prison sentence for corruption. Thaksin, who is currently incarcerated at Klong Prem Central Prison, will be eligible for parole on May 9, 2026, after serving 8 months of his sentence.

According to Yutthana, the Klong Prem prison has yet to finalise the list of prisoners eligible for parole, as the Corrections Department requires a 1-2 month advance submission of names. Thaksin’s eligibility follows the criteria of serving two-thirds of his sentence.

Although his release will be on May 9, a Saturday, officials are obligated to ensure the prisoner’s rights are upheld, with release procedures beginning early in the morning, between 07:00-08:00. Thaksin will then be transferred to the designated location of his sponsor for parole supervision.

Yutthana further stated that Thaksin would not be required to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet (EM) due to the short length of his sentence. However, he will need to report to the Parole Department according to the set schedule. Once Thaksin completes his full sentence, he will receive a clearance certificate from the prison.