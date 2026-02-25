Taokaenoi Drives Sustainability Leadership, Partners with SCGC and Dow to Advance Circular Seaweed Snack Packaging

BANGKOK, Thailand – 25 February 2026: In a landmark collaboration, Taokaenoi Food & Marketing PCL (TKN), a leading Thai seaweed snack producer serving both domestic and international markets, has joined forces with SCG Chemicals or SCGC, a leading integrated polymer and sustainability solutions provider, and Dow Thailand Group, a global leader in materials science, to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to help transform the snack industry through the Food Grade Circular Packaging by Advanced Recycling Technology initiative.
The collaboration aims to address plastic waste challenges in Thailand by applying a closed loop recycling system, marking the first initiative of its kind in ASEAN. Under the project, multi layer plastic packaging waste generated from Taokaenoi’s manufacturing operations in Thailand—previously difficult to recycle—will be processed using SCGC’s advanced recycling technology to convert it into circular feedstock. Dow Thailand will aim to utilize this feedstock to produce high quality, food grade circular plastic resins that are suitable for reuse in Taokaenoi’s food packaging. Commercial availability is expected by end 2026.
“Taokaenoi is committed to delivering quality snacks while embedding environmental, social and governance principles into our business operations in Thailand,” said Ms. Orrapat Peeradechapan, Chief Executive Officer of Taokaenoi Food & Marketing PCL. “This collaboration turns the challenge of hard to recycle packaging into an opportunity to build a practical circular economy. Beyond delivering great taste, we aim to contribute to a better world through clean, safe and environmentally responsible packaging that supports sustainable business growth.”
“This collaboration demonstrates SCGC’s capability to apply advanced recycling technology in Thailand to manage complex, multi material plastic packaging,” said Dr. Suracha Udomsak, chief operating and innovation officer of SCGC. “Through this process, the materials are converted into certified circular polyolefin resins that match the performance and quality of virgin plastics and are safe for food contact. Certified under ISCC PLUS across the entire supply chain—the first in ASEAN—the project is expected to reduce plastic waste by about 30,000 kilograms per year and supports SCGC’s goal of returning 500,000 tons of used plastics to the circular economy annually by 2030.”
“As a materials science leader, Dow is proud to support this collaboration in Thailand by applying our technology to produce circular plastic resins from used flexible packaging feedstock with performance equivalent to fossil based plastics. Dow Thailand Group’s polyethylene facility in Rayong is ISCC PLUS certified for its capability of converting advanced recycled feedstock into high quality, food grade circular resins. This initiative represents an important step toward closing the plastics loop in Thailand and advancing Dow’s sustainability ambition to transform the waste through collaboration with customers and value chain partners,” said Mr. Vichan Tangkengsirisin, president of Dow Thailand Group.
The collaboration serves as a scalable model for end to end management of post industrial multi layer plastic packaging in Thailand, reducing reliance on virgin resources and supporting national and regional sustainability goals. It reinforces the role of business collaboration in driving practical circular economy solutions in Thailand, contributing to a more sustainable future.