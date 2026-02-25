Taokaenoi Drives Sustainability Leadership, Partners with SCGC and Dow to Advance Circular Seaweed Snack Packaging

BANGKOK, Thailand – 25 February 2026: In a landmark collaboration, Taokaenoi Food & Marketing PCL (TKN), a leading Thai seaweed snack producer serving both domestic and international markets, has joined forces with SCG Chemicals or SCGC, a leading integrated polymer and sustainability solutions provider, and Dow Thailand Group, a global leader in materials science, to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to help transform the snack industry through the Food Grade Circular Packaging by Advanced Recycling Technology initiative.

The collaboration aims to address plastic waste challenges in Thailand by applying a closed loop recycling system, marking the first initiative of its kind in ASEAN. Under the project, multi layer plastic packaging waste generated from Taokaenoi’s manufacturing operations in Thailand—previously difficult to recycle—will be processed using SCGC’s advanced recycling technology to convert it into circular feedstock. Dow Thailand will aim to utilize this feedstock to produce high quality, food grade circular plastic resins that are suitable for reuse in Taokaenoi’s food packaging. Commercial availability is expected by end 2026.