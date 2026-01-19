‘Shinawatra’ stakes its hometown: ‘love Thaksin’ vs ‘love ideals’

Even though Thaksin’s nephew trails Natthaphong in personal popularity, constituency-MP preferences were still close: the orange party at 37.39% and the red party at 31.68%.

If the NIDA Poll is analysed along those lines, Pheu Thai could be expected to increase its MP tally from two seats last time to around five or six—though not to the level of sweeping the entire province.

As is well known, in the 2023 Chiang Mai MP election, the Move Forward Party won seven seats, Pheu Thai won two, and Palang Pracharath won one—an orange victory that shook the whole of Lanna.

A new generation of the Shinawatra local “big house”

Behind-the-scenes strategists in Pheu Thai chose to “rebrand” the red camp by positioning Yodchanan as the selling point and as a prime-ministerial candidate—giving the move clear significance for Chiang Mai’s contest this year.

“Chane” Yodchanan Wongsawat, the eldest son of Yaowapa and Somchai, is being framed as the new wave that “Uncle Thaksin” hopes will become the third-generation leader of the red camp.

Chane–Yodchanan is an academic in biomedical engineering. At one point, he ran for MP in Chiang Mai, but that election was later annulled.

Before “Jae Daeng’s son” took the baton from “Thaksin’s child”, Pheu Thai assessed that it could break through the orange wall because it still holds local networks firmly. What it needed was a young brand, with an academic image, as the market’s new selling point.

In 2024–2025, Thaksin successfully reclaimed Chiang Mai in local politics. “Nayok Kong” Pichai Lertpongadisorn won as chief executive of the Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), and Assanee Buranupakorn won as mayor of Chiang Mai Municipality.