Thai officials coordinate Iran evacuation via Türkiye for March 8–9 return

On Friday (March 6), Bancha Yuenyongchongcharoen, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs, together with delegation from the Department of Consular Affairs, arrived in Van, Republic of Türkiye, to collaborate with the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, led by Phanchita Rommayanont, Chargé d’Affaires, on the evacuation operation of Thai nationals from Iran back to Thailand.
The delegation held a coordination meeting to rehearse the operational plan and inspected the Evacuation Operations Centre for Thai nationals from Iran, which has been established as both a temporary shelter for Thai citizens and a temporary office of the Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran, located at the Elite World Hotel in Van.
The delegation also visited and surveyed the Kapıköy border checkpoint in Türkiye to prepare for receiving the first group of Thai nationals evacuating from Iran through the Turkish border.
The first group, with approximately 69 people, will arrive in Van on Saturday (March 7). They will then travel to the temporary shelter centre to wait for taking flights back to Thailand which is scheduled during Sunday and Monday (March 8-9).
The Department of Consular Affairs would like to advise Thai nationals, residing in the Middle East region to closely follow announcements and up-to-date information from the Royal Thai Embassies and Consulates in the region.
For Thai nationals in Thailand, please follow up-to-date information on the Department of Consular Affairs Facebook page.
For further inquiries, please contact:
Department of Consular Affairs Call Centre: +66 2 572 8442, Protection of Thai Nationals Abroad Division’s Hotlines:
+66 96 216 1837
+66 96 183 6736
+66 64 564 7573