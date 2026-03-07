Thai officials coordinate Iran evacuation via Türkiye for March 8–9 return

On Friday (March 6), Bancha Yuenyongchongcharoen, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs, together with delegation from the Department of Consular Affairs, arrived in Van, Republic of Türkiye, to collaborate with the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, led by Phanchita Rommayanont, Chargé d’Affaires, on the evacuation operation of Thai nationals from Iran back to Thailand.

The delegation held a coordination meeting to rehearse the operational plan and inspected the Evacuation Operations Centre for Thai nationals from Iran, which has been established as both a temporary shelter for Thai citizens and a temporary office of the Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran, located at the Elite World Hotel in Van.