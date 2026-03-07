Indonesia to curb social media access for under-16s

Indonesia is preparing to restrict social media access for children under the age of 16, with accounts on high-risk platforms set to begin being shut down from late March in a bid to reduce digital addiction and cyberbullying.

The Indonesian government has announced measures to limit access to social media platforms for children under 16, making it one of the latest countries to introduce rules governing young people’s online use in order to reduce the risks of digital media addiction and online bullying.





Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Digital said on Friday that the government would implement measures to “delay access” to social media accounts belonging to users under the age of 16 through a ministerial regulation, which will take effect later this month.

Meutya Hafid, Indonesia’s Minister of Communication and Digital, said in a video statement that from March 28 onwards, accounts belonging to children under 16 on platforms classified as “high risk” would begin to be deactivated in stages.