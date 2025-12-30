Five behaviours that can count as sexual harassment under Thailand’s new law

As society becomes more aware of personal rights and equality, sexual harassment is no longer something distant — or something to joke about. This is especially the case now that a new law has been published in the Royal Gazette, tightening enforcement against offenders. Here is a summary of the key points and the new penalties people should know.



A broader definition of “sexual harassment”

The amendment to Thailand’s Criminal Code, which took effect on December 30, 2025, expands the definition to better reflect today’s reality. Sexual harassment does not always require physical contact. It can include:

Verbal conduct (catcalling, comments about someone’s body)

Gestures (staring, whistling)

Stalking (following or persistently harassing someone)

Acts via computer systems (chat messages, comments)

If the conduct is sexual in nature and causes the target distress, annoyance, humiliation, fear, or a sense of being unsafe, it may constitute an offence immediately.