Five behaviours that can count as sexual harassment under Thailand’s new law

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2025

Thailand’s amended Criminal Code, effective December 30, 2025, broadens sexual harassment to cover words, gestures, stalking and online acts, with tougher penalties.

As society becomes more aware of personal rights and equality, sexual harassment is no longer something distant — or something to joke about. This is especially the case now that a new law has been published in the Royal Gazette, tightening enforcement against offenders. Here is a summary of the key points and the new penalties people should know.


A broader definition of “sexual harassment”

The amendment to Thailand’s Criminal Code, which took effect on December 30, 2025, expands the definition to better reflect today’s reality. Sexual harassment does not always require physical contact. It can include:

  • Verbal conduct (catcalling, comments about someone’s body)
  • Gestures (staring, whistling)
  • Stalking (following or persistently harassing someone)
  • Acts via computer systems (chat messages, comments)

If the conduct is sexual in nature and causes the target distress, annoyance, humiliation, fear, or a sense of being unsafe, it may constitute an offence immediately.

Five types of behaviour that could lead to criminal liability

  1. Verbal harassment: making sexual remarks, commenting on someone’s body, or asking unnecessary sexual questions
  2. Gesture-based harassment: leering, whistling, making kissing noises
  3. Online harassment (cyber harassment): sending obscene messages or pornographic images, or posting harassing comments on public posts
  4. Physical harassment: touching or hugging without consent
  5. Harassment involving abuse of power: a supervisor pressuring a subordinate in exchange for sexual favours


New penalties: tougher terms and fines, up to six figures

This is a major highlight of the law effective from December 30, 2025, with penalties tiered by severity:

  1. General harassment: sexual harassment that does not reach the level of indecency but causes distress or annoyance
    • Penalty: up to 1 year in prison, or a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both
  2. Repeat offending / disruption of daily life: repeated acts, or conduct that prevents the victim from living normally
    • Penalty: up to 2 years in prison, or a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both
  3. Public shaming / online exposure: acts committed in public, in front of others, or through computer systems (for example, shaming posts or obscene chats)
    • Penalty: up to 3 years in prison, or a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both
  4. Offender in a position of authority: such as an employer, supervisor, teacher, or caretaker
    • Penalty: up to 3 years in prison, or a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both
  5. Offences against a child: where the victim is 15 or under
    • Maximum penalty: up to 5 years in prison, or a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both


What to do if you are harassed

  • Make it clear you do not consent: refuse immediately
  • Keep evidence: screenshots of chats, audio recordings, video clips
  • Report it to police: bring the evidence to a police station, as the new law now sets out clear criminal penalties

This latest law is intended as a strong measure to protect everyone’s human dignity, regardless of gender. Before you type or say something, think carefully — a moment of “fun” can become a criminal case.

