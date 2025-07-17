Cyberbullying among Thai minors ‘above global average,’ action urged

Thai children rank alarmingly high on the global scale of cyberbullying victims, highlighting the need for urgent action and digital media education, according to local health organisations.
Benjamaporn Limpisathian, Deputy Manager of the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, said at an event on Thursday that many Thai children lack the skills to critically engage with online media and are unable to distinguish factual content from manipulative information.
“Some content is designed to stir emotions and influence thinking. Without media literacy, children become more exposed to risks, threats, and cyberbullying,” she said.
Benjamaporn cited the 2024 Child Online Safety Index (COSI) by the DQ Institute, which surveyed youths aged 8–18 worldwide, saying it found that over 70% of them face cyber risks.
“In Thailand, 41% of children are bullied online, higher than the global average of 39%, placing the country 39th out of 100 in child online safety,” she noted.
Meanwhile, Sutthipong Wasusophaphon, Deputy Secretary-General of the National Health Commission Office, warned of growing threats in the form of online scams, gambling, and e-cigarette advertisements targeting young users.
He cited a media literacy survey by the Thai Public Relations Department, which found that children and the elderly are the most vulnerable to harmful online content.
Sutthipong called for stronger digital literacy efforts and accountability for online content creators.
“Building a media-literate society is key to tackling these issues,” he said.
He also urged cooperation from all sectors, especially platform providers, to implement effective policies, raise awareness, and enforce relevant laws.