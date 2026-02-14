Cold Snap Hits Thailand on Valentine's Day: Temperatures Drop to 16°C, Rain Expected

Weather Forecast for Today: The Meteorological Department Warns of Cold, Rain, and Dust Across Thailand

A high-pressure system is now affecting upper Thailand. The Meteorological Department has warned that on Valentine's Day 2026, the country will experience "cold, rain, and dust" all at once. Northern and northeastern regions will see temperatures dip to 16°C, while there is a 10% chance of post-seasonal rain in the Eastern region and Bangkok.

Weather Forecast for the Next 24 Hours:

Northern Region: