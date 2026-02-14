Cold Snap Hits Thailand on Valentine's Day: Temperatures Drop to 16°C, Rain Expected

Weather Forecast for Today: The Meteorological Department Warns of Cold, Rain, and Dust Across Thailand
A high-pressure system is now affecting upper Thailand. The Meteorological Department has warned that on Valentine's Day 2026, the country will experience "cold, rain, and dust" all at once. Northern and northeastern regions will see temperatures dip to 16°C, while there is a 10% chance of post-seasonal rain in the Eastern region and Bangkok.
Weather Forecast for the Next 24 Hours:
Northern Region:
Northeastern Region:
Central Region:
Eastern Region:
Southern Region (Eastern side):
From Surat Thani northward: Southeast winds at 15-30 km/h. Sea waves are about 1 meter, with higher waves in areas with thunderstorms.
From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward: East winds at 15-35 km/h. Sea waves of 1-2 meters, with higher waves in areas with thunderstorms.
Southern Region (Western side):
Bangkok and Vicinity:
Dust Situation:
In upper Thailand, there is moderate to relatively high accumulation of dust and haze due to weak air circulation.
The Meteorological Department advises people in the upper regions to take care of their health due to the changing weather, and to exercise caution when traveling through areas with morning mist. Additionally, boaters in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should be cautious due to the rough seas, especially in areas with thunderstorms.