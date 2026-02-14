Cold Snap Hits Thailand on Valentine's Day: Temperatures Drop to 16°C, Rain Expected

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2026

Thailand braces for a chilly Valentine's Day with temperatures dipping to 16°C in the north and northeast, while Bangkok and the east face post-seasonal rain

Weather Forecast for Today: The Meteorological Department Warns of Cold, Rain, and Dust Across Thailand

A high-pressure system is now affecting upper Thailand. The Meteorological Department has warned that on Valentine's Day 2026, the country will experience "cold, rain, and dust" all at once. Northern and northeastern regions will see temperatures dip to 16°C, while there is a 10% chance of post-seasonal rain in the Eastern region and Bangkok.

Weather Forecast for the Next 24 Hours:

Northern Region:

  • Cold weather with morning mist.
  • Minimum temperature: 16-22°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-38°C
  • In the mountainous areas, it will be cold to very cold, with a minimum of 7-15°C.
  • Southeast winds at 10-15 km/h.

Northeastern Region:

  • Cold weather with light morning mist.
  • Minimum temperature: 18-22°C
  • Maximum temperature: 34-37°C
  • In the mountains, it will be cold to chilly, with a minimum of 13-18°C.
  • East winds at 10-15 km/h.

Central Region:

  • Light morning mist with slight rain in some areas, mainly in the southern part of the region.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 35-38°C
  • Southeast winds at 10-15 km/h.

Eastern Region:

  • Light morning mist with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31-36°C
  • Southeast winds at 10-30 km/h.
  • Sea conditions: Waves under 1 meter offshore, with 1-meter waves in areas with thunderstorms.

Southern Region (Eastern side):

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Yala, and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature: 22-25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31-35°C

From Surat Thani northward: Southeast winds at 15-30 km/h. Sea waves are about 1 meter, with higher waves in areas with thunderstorms.

From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward: East winds at 15-35 km/h. Sea waves of 1-2 meters, with higher waves in areas with thunderstorms.

Southern Region (Western side):

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Krabi.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-36°C
  • East winds at 15-30 km/h.
  • Sea conditions: Waves around 1 meter offshore, with higher waves in areas with thunderstorms.

Bangkok and Vicinity:

  • Light morning mist with slight rain in some areas.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 34-36°C
  • South winds at 10-15 km/h.

Dust Situation:

In upper Thailand, there is moderate to relatively high accumulation of dust and haze due to weak air circulation.

The Meteorological Department advises people in the upper regions to take care of their health due to the changing weather, and to exercise caution when traveling through areas with morning mist. Additionally, boaters in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should be cautious due to the rough seas, especially in areas with thunderstorms.

