Rain expected in Bangkok; cold winds in the Northeast

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 07, 2026

Bangkok to experience rain, while the Northeast sees cold weather and strong winds. Prepare for a shift in conditions across Thailand today.

Prepare for rain and strong winds today, February 7, 2026, as the Thai Meteorological Department issues a warning. A new cold air mass from China has spread across the country, bringing cool, windy conditions to the Northeast, Central region, and including Bangkok and its surroundings.

The cold air mass is expected to cover the northern part of Laos and the upper Northeast, as well as the South China Sea by tonight (7th February 2026). As a result, the Northeast will experience strong winds, while moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will bring rain and thunderstorms to the Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as the Eastern region.

The public in these areas is advised to prepare for a change in weather conditions. It is particularly important for farmers to take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock from the rain and strong winds.

For the South, light showers are expected in some areas due to the northeast monsoon. The waves in the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves as high as 1-2 metres, and higher waves near the stormy areas. Fishermen in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are urged to navigate with caution.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6:00 AM today to 6:00 AM tomorrow:

Bangkok and Vicinity:

  • Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of thunderstorms in some areas.
  • Low temperature: 24-25°C
  • High temperature: 32-36°C
  • Southeast winds: 10-15 km/h

Northern Thailand:

  • Cool weather with morning fog.
  • Low temperature: 16-20°C
  • High temperature: 31-37°C
  • Cold weather at mountain peaks with lows of 5-14°C
  • East winds: 10-15 km/h

Northeastern Thailand:

  • Cool morning weather with strong winds.
  • Low temperature: 16-22°C
  • High temperature: 35-36°C
  • Cold weather at mountain peaks with lows of 11-15°C
  • Northeast winds: 15-30 km/h

Central Thailand:

  • Cool morning weather with a 10% chance of thunderstorms in some areas, particularly in Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram.
  • Low temperature: 20-23°C
  • High temperature: 34-37°C
  • East winds: 10-15 km/h

Eastern Thailand:

  • Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of thunderstorms in some areas, mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
  • Low temperature: 23-24°C
  • High temperature: 31-36°C
  • Southeast winds: 15-30 km/h
  • Sea waves less than 1 metre, with higher waves (up to 2 metres) in stormy areas.

Southern Thailand (East Coast):

  • A 10% chance of thunderstorms in some areas, mostly in Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
  • Low temperature: 21-24°C
  • High temperature: 30-36°C
  • From Surat Thani upwards: East winds at 15-30 km/h, with sea waves about 1 metre.
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards: East winds at 15-35 km/h, with sea waves at 1-2 metres and higher waves in stormy areas.

Southern Thailand (West Coast):

  • A 10% chance of thunderstorms in some areas, mostly in Phang Nga, Krabi, and Trang.
  • Low temperature: 22-23°C
  • High temperature: 33-36°C
  • East winds: 15-30 km/h
  • Sea waves less than 1 metre, with higher waves (up to 1 metre) in stormy areas.
