Rain expected in Bangkok; cold winds in the Northeast

Prepare for rain and strong winds today, February 7, 2026, as the Thai Meteorological Department issues a warning. A new cold air mass from China has spread across the country, bringing cool, windy conditions to the Northeast, Central region, and including Bangkok and its surroundings.

The cold air mass is expected to cover the northern part of Laos and the upper Northeast, as well as the South China Sea by tonight (7th February 2026). As a result, the Northeast will experience strong winds, while moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will bring rain and thunderstorms to the Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as the Eastern region.

The public in these areas is advised to prepare for a change in weather conditions. It is particularly important for farmers to take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock from the rain and strong winds.

For the South, light showers are expected in some areas due to the northeast monsoon. The waves in the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves as high as 1-2 metres, and higher waves near the stormy areas. Fishermen in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are urged to navigate with caution.